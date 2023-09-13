AURORA- The Class C-1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood Football Team proved they are a team to be reckoned with after going on the road and knocking off Class C-1 No. 5 Aurora 42-24 on Sept. 8. In the contest, the Bluejays racked up 334 yards of total offense.

“Our kids had a great response all week in practice and it transferred into the game tonight,” A-G Head Coach Ryan Thompson said. “The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of how they played all night. To go into Aurora and not be phased by anything that is happening is a testament to this team’s beliefs and trust. The players earned this one and we are excited to get back to work next week.”

On the first possession of the game, Dane Jacobsen connected with Aiden Krumwiede for a 52-yard pass. Two plays later, Drake Zimmerman capped off the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run that made it 7-0.

Aurora couldn’t replicate the success the Bluejays had on their opening drive and turned the ball over on downs at the 50. A-G took advantage of this and Jacobsen found Thomas Spears for a 13-yard scoring pass that extended the Bluejays edge out to 14-0.

In the second quarter, Spears created some magic in the special teams with an 18-yard punt return. This set up Zimmerman to run the ball in for a score from four yards out four plays later which gave A-G a 21-6 edge.

Before the end of the half, Aurora cut into that margin with a good drive that resulted in a nine-yard touchdown pass. The Huskies missed the extra point which made it 21-12 in favor of the Bluejays at the break.

Opening up the scoring in the second half with a big touchdown run of 37 yards for A-G was Zimmerman. Payden Alexander’s fourth extra point of the game gave the Bluejays a 28-12 edge.

The 18-point win for A-G was capped off with two more touchdowns in the fourth on runs of 18 and nine yards from Zimmerman. On both extra points, Alexander connected bringing him to a perfect six for six for the night.

Leading the offensive attack with 140 yards on the ground and five touchdowns was Zimmerman. He also had one catch for 10 yards.

Jacobsen finished with 193 yards passing and one score. Hauling in four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown was Spears and Krumwiede had three grabs for 70 yards.

Finishing with 18 tackles and a sack was Austyn Cote and Spears had 15 tackles and one tackle for a loss. Coming up with six tackles was Landon Sobota and Ty Carey had five.

This week the Bluejays return home for a game against Auburn at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 15.The last time out, the Bulldogs were beat by Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo 52-6.