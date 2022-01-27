 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $100,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Fabulous location across the street from grade school. 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 car garage. Newer roof, front porch & fence along North property line. Amazing opportunity for investor. Schedule your appointment today! Property being sold as is. Agent is related to seller.

