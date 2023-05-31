Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GERING – The Waverly boys golf team headed out to the wild west for the Class B Boys State Golf Championships at Monument Shadows Golf Course at Gering on May 23 and 24. In a loaded field of competition, the Vikings tied for 10th place with a team score of 670.

“Day one on Tuesday was a great performance by the team,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Cobelens said. “They proved they belonged in the state tournament. Day two was a different play with the two higher scoring individuals from Tuesday, Grey and William improving their scores while the other three had higher rounds. By observing the players, frustration, bad luck, poor putting because of inconsistent speed on the greens, fatigue, they got tired, we left five strokes on the last hole of play collectively which would have resulted in a sixth place finish rather than T-10th. This experience will help motivate these players to continue to grow their game and with four of the top five coming back next season, they will be a great group to watch mature.”

The top finisher for Waverly was Grey Klucas in a tie for 33rd place with a two-day score of 164. The sophomore started off slow with an 85 on Tuesday. He then got back on track with a 79 on day two.

Three strokes in back of Grey was his brother Royce Klucas, who tied for 36th overall. He ended up 21 strokes over par with a 36-hole score of 165.

Royce Klucas started the tournament off by carding a 79 for 18 holes on the first day. His score increased by seven strokes on Wednesday with an 86.

Tying for 43rd place with Tyler Nietfeldt of Elkhorn North was Ethan Rosenthal, who shot a 169. The junior carded a 79 on Tuesday and then shot a 91 on the last day.

The Vikings’ fourth golfer was Josh Wall, who ended up in a three-way tie for 55th place. The sophomore shot an 82 on day one and then carded a 91 on the second day.

Competing in his final high school golf tournament and coming in fifth for the Vikings was William Foster. He ended up shooting a two-day score of 196.

Foster struggled on day one with an 18 hole score of 106. He lowered his tally by 16 strokes on the back nine and carded a 90.

Treyton Baehr of Beatrice was the individual champion after shooting a 144. He won the title in a two-hole playoff over Travis Tilford of Norris.

In the boys team standings, York claimed first with a 593. Eight strokes in back of the Dukes was Norris who carded a 601.

Overall, this has been a very strong season for Waverly, who only looks to get better in the coming year. They will return four of the five golfers from this year’s state team, back for next season.