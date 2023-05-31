Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALPARAISO – It’s been 20 years since Dan Homes and the rest of the Val Days Committee decided to create a community festival for Valparaiso.

“We just kind of wanted to have a weekend we could call our own, like other towns do,” said Homes.

The schedule has grown in two decades to a three-day celebration that includes fireworks, parades, music, food, all sorts of games, cars on display and in motion and much more.

“It’s going to be busy this year,” said Homes.

Back in 2003, Homes and a committee of about 10 people took the idea of creating Val Days and ran with it. In earlier times, the village had carnivals and other celebrations, and they wanted to recreate that atmosphere in some way.

The first Val Days didn’t have a parade, but there was a barbecue cook off, car show and ugly truck contest. Homes plans to display the 2003 schedule during the festival to compare it to this year’s.

The 20th anniversary will be commemorated on t-shirts and koozies that can be purchased during Val Days, Homes said.

The grand marshal chosen for the parade is also a nod to the anniversary celebration.

Don Kobza was an original member of the Val Days Committee and he continues to volunteer for the celebration, along with other organizations like the American Legion and the fire department.

“He’s just Mr. Community for Val,” said Homes.

Val Days begins on Friday night with fireworks, food, a road rally and games.

“We open with a nice fireworks show,” said Homes. “We usually fill the town with people.”

People gather in Val for VFW Post 10491’s pulled pork sandwiches and a watermelon feed sponsored by Jones Bank. Parents and grandparents are there at the ball park to watch their kids play t-ball.

Friday will also feature a road rally that has been a part of Val Days for about four years. Participants drive to find clues in this combination of poker run and scavenger hunt.

Saturday begins with the Valparaiso Fire Department breakfast and the Oak Creek Trail Bike/Run/Walk, sponsored by the VFW. Tickets are earned for distance traveled in this non-competitive event. The tickets will then be put in a drawing at 2:30 p.m.

The sand volleyball tournament on Saturday looks to be another big draw for the festival. Homes said 20 teams are signed up for the event, which has not been a part of Val Days for the last two years.

“We’re glad it’s back,” he said. “That really packs the park for a while.”

The geocaching event on Saturday also brings a lot of out-of-town visitors to Valparaiso.

“People come from all over to do it,” Homes said.

Saturday will also feature a car show, which has not been a part of Val Days for many years. Val Tavern has sponsored the event, which will run from 12 to 3 p.m., followed by the band Whiskey River playing at the park gazebo from 4 to 8 p.m.

Barbecue has always been a part of Val Days, but in different forms. In the early years, the Val Days Committee held at barbecue cook off and fed the public that way. Now, they bring in a company to smoke pork butts and serve pulled pork as a fundraiser for the committee.

“A lot of people come to town for that,” Homes said.

A few hours after the car show is over, you may see some of the same classic and antique cars driving around Val during the car cruise. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and follows a set route that Homes said allows the drivers and passengers to greet one another.

“It’s kind of like a mini parade,” Homes added.

A movie will be shown in the town park on Saturday night. “Second Hand Lion” will play on a large screen built by Mark Homes, Dan Homes’ brother, that will be set up at the gazebo. Free popcorn will be offered to entice people to gather for the communal movie-viewing experience.

“It pulls the community together,” Homes said.

The movie may be interrupted by a second night of fireworks. Homes said they will likely schedule an “intermission” when the fireworks show takes place.

Both nights of fireworks are being done by B&J Fireworks, a.k.a. Brad and Jean Andelt, who also own Harry’s Bar in Valparaiso.

“I think we’ll have two good shows,” Homes commented.

Some community celebrations keep the schedule light on Sunday nights. But not Valparaiso.

The day begins with another breakfast, this time with an optional serving of Jaternice, a Czech sausage.

“It’s a pretty good spread,” said Homes. “Well worth it.”

There is a trap shoot contest and a horse shoe tournament that kick off in the morning, along with saw mill demonstrations.

Many will gather for bingo on Main Street. This game is organized by Mark Homes and homemade kolaches and other baked goods are some of the prizes that can be won.

The Jim Kucera Band will bring polka music to downtown Valparaiso on Sunday afternoon. The fire department’s rifle raffle winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.

Throughout Val Days, there will be a silent auction that raises money for the committee. The bidding closes at 2 p.m., Sunday. Homes said the proceeds are used to upgrade the village parks and keep Val Days going.

“All our funds are put back into the town,” he added.

The Kid Zone will be up and running starting at noon on Sunday. Events geared toward children include riding a mini train around town with a possible history lessons from Greg Bouc, getting a chance to ride in a fire truck, a petting zoo and balloon art from Shades the Clown.

For the competitive youngsters, there will be a pedal tractor pull, Punt Pass and Kick contest and running races.

The weekend ends with the 5 p.m. parade featuring grand marshal Don Kobza. Most families will stay in town to eat at a local restaurant or the VFW, where they will be serving “steakettes” until they run out, Homes said.