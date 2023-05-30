Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) board of directors approved three applications for the Community at their monthly meeting Wednesday.

The approvals provide assistance to Rolling Hills Park Association for streambank stabilization ($8,250), Pine Lake Association for dam rehabilitation ($561,115), and the Village of Ceresco for streambank stabilization ($17,700). The three applications total up to $587,065 in funds provided.

The Pine Lake Dam is privately owned infrastructure that provides public flood control and water quality benefits downstream. The dam provides 20.8 million gallons in flood storage. In 100-year flood events, the dam reduces peak discharge by 90%.

LPSNRD’s Community Assistance Program is a cost-share program to provide financial support to cities, villages and homeowners’ associations (HOA) with NRD eligible projects. Eligible applications typically include of stream stability, streambank stabilization, flood control or stormwater quality projects.

Previous communities that have received assistance through the Community Assistance Program include Hickman, Louisville, Malcolm, Valparaiso, Dakota Springs HOA, Foreman Ridge HOA (rural), and Edenton North Neighborhood.

In other business the board:

- Approved a bid ($37,007) and construction observation ($8,500) for a streambank stabilization project along Beal Slough near 52nd Street.

- Authorized the LPSNRD to become a participant of the Nebraska CLASS Investment Trust.

- Received a legislative report from lobbyists at Mueller Robak on the district’s legislative activity. The board also approved a new contract with Mueller Robak to provide lobbying services for the 2024 legislative session.

- Approved a design services agreement for stream stabilization along Beal Slough near 40th Street and Nebraska Parkway. ($26,500)

- Amended a contract with The Flatwater Group for services on the Little Salt Creek Water Flood Protection Operation Plan-Environmental Assessment.