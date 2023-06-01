WAVERLY – The Waverly Netting and Fence Juniors moved to 2-0 on the early season with an impressive 16-8 win over the Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors on May 24. What was more impressive is that Waverly scored all those runs on just nine hits.

In the top of the first, Zach McElhose was walked to start the inning. Owen Glassburner was the next batter and hit a two-run shot to left field.

With two outs, the bases would become loaded for the Juniors. They got two more insurance runs on a walk and a hit by a pitch that made it a 4-0 contest.

Up by two runs in the third, Waverly got their fifth score of the contest when Brady Schieffer came up with a hit to left field knocking in Glassburner.

The Juniors once again netted a two-out rally in the third when Connor Gunderson singled to left field and Schieffer doubled to center to make it an 8-4 contest. They tacked on two more runs in the inning on a single to center by Holden Kroese and a double to left field from Colt Kerchal.

Up 10-4 in the fourth, Connor Schere was walked in and then Logan Chloupek singled to left field, driving in two and increasing Waverly’s advantage to 13-4.

During the same inning, Schieffer stole home. A couple of errors by the Wahoo on a single from Chloupek put Waverly in front by 12 runs.

Wahoo got three runs back in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to avoid being eight-run-ruled by Waverly in five innings.

Coming up with two hits and four RBIs was Schieffer. Chloupek and Glassburner both had at least one hit and drove in two runs. Finishing with one RBI each were Schere, Kroger, Kerchal, Kroese and Gunderson.

Glassburner pitched 2.1 innings as the starter with two earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts. In relief, Trevor Roesler went 2.2 innings, gave up no earned runs and struck out two batters.

To start the year, the Netting and Fence Juniors shut out the Crete Nestle Purina Juniors 6-0 on the road on May 23. Waverly scored one run in each of the third, fourth, sixth and seventh inning and added two runs in the fifth.

McElhose drove in two runs on two hits in the victory. Glasburner and Schieffer both had at least one hit and drove in one run apiece.

Picking up the win on the mound was Chloupek, who went two innings, gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts. In relief, Kroese went three innings and set down two batters on strikes and Kroger pitched two innings with one strikeout.

Waverly played Nebraska City at home on May 30. They were on the road the next day at Omaha Roncalli Catholic on May 31. The Juniors play a doubleheader at Millard at 12 p.m. and then right after at 2 p.m. on June 3.