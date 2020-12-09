Werner reflects on years as mayor

In 1995, they established Waverly Self Storage which they have owned for 25 years now. Not retired yet, the couple continues to work in IT with Marcia working from home for Riverside Technologies and Werner working at Travelers Auto Insurance as a computer operation specialist for the last six years.

The couple also own farmland just outside of town where Werner deer hunts in his free time as well as a seven-acre plot of land north of Clinton, Mo. where Werner and his wife hope to retire in a few years.

Werner said they chose Clinton because of its proximity to their daughter, but also the closeness to his 84-year-old mother and younger brother. This doesn’t mean they will be forgetting their Nebraskan roots anytime soon.

“We love Nebraska,” Werner said. “I mean this will always be our home. We raised our family (here) and we’re very proud to be Nebraskans.”

One aspect of his job at mayor Werner said he would miss was interacting with the children of Waverly. He said he always liked presenting about the government and hearing their questions, whether they were related to the presentation or not.