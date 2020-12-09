Werner reflects on years as mayor

WAVERLY – The best advice Mike Werner received during his tenure as mayor came about 15 days after the 2008 election from his predecessor former Waverly Mayor Ron Melbye. Melbye told Werner three things: be patient, be yourself and have fun.
Which is what Werner has tried to do the past 12 years as mayor of the City of Waverly.
“I had to really think about when I became mayor that I’m not Ron Melbye, I’m Mike,” Werner said.
On Tuesday, 61-year-old Werner relinquished his role as mayor, passing it down to the recently-elected Bill Gerdes, who was sworn in during the Waverly City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Werner made The Waverly News aware of his decision to not run for re-election in December of 2019. He also informed the newspaper of council member Chad Neuhalfen’s decision not to run at that time.
Neuhalfen was appointed to the council a year before Werner was elected in 2008. If Werner had decided to run again, Neuhalfen said he would have been more likely to run another term himself because of how much he enjoyed working with Werner.
“He’s a fantastic guy,” Neuhalfen said. “I just admired his passion for the city and seeing that projects get completed.”
When Werner ran for mayor in 2008, developing a structured and healthy growth and dealing with the six lawsuits against the city were two very prominent issues in Waverly. By the time his first term was completed, all six of those lawsuits had been resolved.
As for the city’s growth, Werner and his opponent John Hestermann were both gunning for a more intelligent way for Waverly to expand.
“We wanted more planned organized growth and growth that the community would support,” Werner said.
In his years as mayor, the accomplishment he is most proud of was getting a 1% sales tax increase approved by the voters during his first term to help pay for the establishment of the dry dam and other future projects.
“I think it really, in the long term, that’s going to secure some Waverly financial future a lot stronger than anything,” Werner said.
Werner, originally from De Lamere, N.D., and his wife Marcia moved to Waverly in 1981 into the house they still live in to this day. The couple met in 1977 at Offutt Air Base in Bellevue when they both specialized in IT in the Air Force.
After marrying in 1979 and moving to Waverly two years later, Werner and his wife had a daughter named Megan. Megan attended Waverly schools and now lives in Overland Park, Kan.
“That›s something that we’re proud of,” Werner said.
The couple chose Waverly because of its proximity to Offutt since Marcia still had about nine months left in the Air Force and Werner had taken a job with IT company Hitachi after he was discharged from the Air Force, which required him to live in or near Lincoln. Both are from small towns which was what also made Waverly attractive to the couple.
In 1995, they established Waverly Self Storage which they have owned for 25 years now. Not retired yet, the couple continues to work in IT with Marcia working from home for Riverside Technologies and Werner working at Travelers Auto Insurance as a computer operation specialist for the last six years.
The couple also own farmland just outside of town where Werner deer hunts in his free time as well as a seven-acre plot of land north of Clinton, Mo. where Werner and his wife hope to retire in a few years.
Werner said they chose Clinton because of its proximity to their daughter, but also the closeness to his 84-year-old mother and younger brother. This doesn’t mean they will be forgetting their Nebraskan roots anytime soon.
“We love Nebraska,” Werner said. “I mean this will always be our home. We raised our family (here) and we’re very proud to be Nebraskans.”
One aspect of his job at mayor Werner said he would miss was interacting with the children of Waverly. He said he always liked presenting about the government and hearing their questions, whether they were related to the presentation or not.
“The kids have more meaning to me,” Werner said. “It’s fun being around the young people. They always make you feel better, you know, they just do. They look at what really is important and what isn’t so important.”
Werner said he looks forward to seeing all of Gerdes’ accomplishments as mayor, especially what Gerdes plans to do with Waverly’s IT infrastructure, a goal Werner wished he could have accomplished while in the position.
“Anything that Bill would ask me to do to help him out I’d do in a heartbeat for him,” Werner said
In a statement released Tuesday, Werner wished a warm farewell to all of the people he has worked with over his years. He also said that while his years as a public official are coming to a close, Werner is not done being a public servant for Waverly.
“We are here on this earth to help one another,” Werner said. “To treat each other as brothers and sisters. We will continue looking forward in (waving) or beeping our horns at each other, or sharing a story, a joke or a smile.”
