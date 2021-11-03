Waverly gets closer to knocking off Titans at Subdistrict Tournament

“When you get to postseason play really anything can happen,” Waverly Coach Terri Neujahr said. “And you also know that even if you are expected to win, you may be playing a team that it’s their last match if they don’t win. Those seniors on that team are especially going to give everything they’ve got to extend their season. We try to frame it as we play ‘nameless faceless team’ and just try to execute on our side, get better at what we have been working on, and take more of that approach. Every practice and every match are an opportunity to get better. Do we take that opportunity or not? That’s what we ask ourselves.”