Waverly gets closer to knocking off Titans at Subdistrict Tournament

FIRTH – The Class B No. 3 Waverly volleyball team took part in the B-3 Subdistrict Volleyball Tournament at Norris High School on Oct. 26 and 27. At the tournament, the Vikings finished with a 1-1 mark after defeating Plattsmouth in straight sets and then falling to Class B No. 1 Norris in four sets.
The Vikings’ first-round matchup against the Blue Devils was a straight-set victory for Waverly. Despite being expected to win, the Vikings didn’t let their play falter as they won 25-10, 25-15, and 25-14.
“When you get to postseason play really anything can happen,” Waverly Coach Terri Neujahr said. “And you also know that even if you are expected to win, you may be playing a team that it’s their last match if they don’t win. Those seniors on that team are especially going to give everything they’ve got to extend their season. We try to frame it as we play ‘nameless faceless team’ and just try to execute on our side, get better at what we have been working on, and take more of that approach. Every practice and every match are an opportunity to get better. Do we take that opportunity or not? That’s what we ask ourselves.”
Earning 15 kills for Waverly was Bekka Allick, while Kara Kassebaum had six. Picking up five kills apiece were Mady Banitt and Eden Moore, while Hannah Allick and Jaelyn Dicke earned four.
At the net, Bekka Allick and Bannit had three blocks and Moore and Kassebaum both had one. Dropping in one ace apiece were Joselyn Rice, Emelia Rourke, Moore, Hannah Allick and Bekka Allick.
Leading the Vikings defensively with 31 assists and eight digs was Hannah Allick. Finishing with 19 digs was Karsen VanScoy, Rice had 10, Rourke dug eight and Bekka Allick picked up seven digs.
That win moved Waverly on to a matchup with top-rated Norris. Compared to earlier in the season, the Vikings gave the Titans a much tougher match. In the end, they were still defeated in four sets, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, and 21-25.
In the first set, Dicke was able to pick up a block to give the Vikings a 9-8 lead. Waverly battled tough with the Titans but ended up losing the first by three.
Moore got the Vikings off to a good start in the second with a block that put them ahead 10-6. Norris fought back but kills by Dicke, Kassebaum and Moore kept the lead at one for Waverly.
Once again, some close plays at the end of the set cost the Vikings the win, as they fell behind 2-0 to the Titans with a three-point set loss.
The tough start would not affect Waverly’s play in the third. The score remained tied at two different points in the set on blocks by Kassebaum and Bekka Allick.
The real difference-maker in the set came with the score tied at 22-22. Bekka Allick was able to serve up an ace to give the Vikings a one-point lead, which propelled them to win the following two points and the set.
Norris was able to jump out to an early lead in the fourth and they never looked back after that. Waverly tried cutting into the deficit with a Bannit block, but it wasn’t enough in the end, as they lost by four.
“Really the difference lay in two decisions we made in each set,” Neujahr said. “Two people change one choice and maybe we get the point instead of them, and it’s us who wins. The choices were small ones, not big ones. Did I get back to my base, so I was ready on defense? Was I in the proper defensive position or was I too high? Did I have my body loaded at the net? Did I turn my hand the correct way when I blocked? We feel we left a lot of ‘choices’ out on the floor that we will work to clean up and then be a better team because of this match.”
Earning 26 kills in the match was Bekka Allick, while Dicke had eight, Hannah Allick finished with seven, Kassebaum and Moore had six and Mady Banitt had one. Registering two blocks in the match were Kassebaum, Moore, Hannah Allick, and Banitt, while Bekka Allick finished with one.
Picking up 31 assists and 20 digs was Hannah Allick. VanScoy led the team with 30 digs, Dicke ended with 19, Bekka Allick had 17 and Rice had 14 digs.
Despite the loss, the Vikings earned a spot in the district final on Oct. 30.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.