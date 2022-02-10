Vikings survive in overtime against Neumann

WAHOO – In a game that turned out to be a dog fight on the road, the Class B No. 6 Waverly boys basketball team found a way to win in overtime 54-51 against Bishop Neumann on Feb. 3. Key contributors in the win were late free throws by the Vikings and a switch from zone to man defense that allowed Waverly to get back in the game.
“We knew coming in this was going to be a tough place to pick up a win,” Waverly Head Coach Ryan Reeder said. “Early on they got out to that 12-point lead and we had to switch from zone to man, which helped us get back in the game. It turned out to be a heck of a ball game in the end, and I am so proud of my team for finding a way to win it.”
Waverly went out in front 3-0 early when AJ Heffelfinger knocked down a three-pointer. A layup from Kanon Cada and a three from Luke Meis allowed the Cavaliers to go up 5-3.
At the end of the first, Luke Meis picked up a rebound and put it back up for two points, giving Neumann the lead at 10-9 at the end of the first.
The Cavaliers’ offense continued to roll into the second quarter. After four straight points by Connor Schutt, Neumann had its largest lead at 22-10.
Waverly started on the comeback trail with layups from Heffelfinger and a steal and basket by Landon Tjaden. What once was a double-digit deficit was whittled down to three at 22-19 at halftime.
Midway through the third, the Vikings were able to tie the game at 27. This was thanks to six straight points by Heffelfinger.
Heading to the last quarter, the Cavaliers were still up 29-27 after Michael Lynch knocked down a jumper at the end of the third.
Preston Harms connected on a three to start the fourth, which gave the Vikings a 30-29 edge. Waverly built that lead to three late with a pair of free throws by Cole Murray and Heffelfinger.
In crunch time for Neumann, Ahrens came up with a huge three for the Cavaliers that tied the game up at 43 and sent the contest to overtime.
Another big three by Harms in overtime gave the Vikings the three-point cushion they needed to put the pressure on Neumann. Their ability to make free throws, 73% of them to be exact, ended up being the determining factor in holding off the Cavaliers.
“It makes a coaches life way easier when you see that ball going through the hoop at the free-throw line,” Reeder said. “Those are tough free throws to make in an environment like this. What I love most about this win, is even when we were down we found a way to pick each other back up.”
Finishing with a game-high 20 points was Heffelfinger. Harms scored 17 points, Murray had six, both Riley Marsh and Tjaden had four and Sam Schernikau dropped in three points.
The Vikings looked to make it two wins in a row against Aurora at home on Feb. 4. Waverly was able to jump out to a sizeable advantage in the first half, but a poor shooting second half cost them in a 55-43 loss.
Trailing 8-7 in the first quarter, Harms was able to hit a three straight on that made the score 10-8 in favor of the Vikings. That lead grew to four points at 18-14 by the end of the first.
With the lead up to 22-7 in the second quarter, Marsh capitalized on an open three-pointer attempt. Going into halftime, Waverly clung to a nine-point advantage up 28-19.
Out of the break, Aurora was able to get their offense going with 17 points in the third and 19 in the fourth. The Vikings struggled to score with six in the third and nine in the fourth, which cost them their lead and the win.
The Huskies shot better than they have for most of the year at 50% from the field. On top of that, they pulled down 26 rebounds compared to 19 for Waverly.
The Vikings have a home game at 7:15 p.m. against Hasting on Feb. 10. They play at Omaha Gross Catholic at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.