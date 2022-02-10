Vikings survive in overtime against Neumann

WAHOO – In a game that turned out to be a dog fight on the road, the Class B No. 6 Waverly boys basketball team found a way to win in overtime 54-51 against Bishop Neumann on Feb. 3. Key contributors in the win were late free throws by the Vikings and a switch from zone to man defense that allowed Waverly to get back in the game.

“We knew coming in this was going to be a tough place to pick up a win,” Waverly Head Coach Ryan Reeder said. “Early on they got out to that 12-point lead and we had to switch from zone to man, which helped us get back in the game. It turned out to be a heck of a ball game in the end, and I am so proud of my team for finding a way to win it.”

Waverly went out in front 3-0 early when AJ Heffelfinger knocked down a three-pointer. A layup from Kanon Cada and a three from Luke Meis allowed the Cavaliers to go up 5-3.

At the end of the first, Luke Meis picked up a rebound and put it back up for two points, giving Neumann the lead at 10-9 at the end of the first.

The Cavaliers’ offense continued to roll into the second quarter. After four straight points by Connor Schutt, Neumann had its largest lead at 22-10.