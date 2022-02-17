Vikings pull off victories against Tigers, Cougars

WAVERLY – This past week, the Class B No. 6 Waverly boys basketball team was able to pull two victories off against Hastings at home 56-43 on Feb. 10 and at Omaha Gross Catholic 60-51 on Feb. 12.
Against Hastings at home on Thursday, the Vikings jumped out to a 7-2 advantage on the Tigers off a three-pointer from AJ Heffelfinger. A corner three from Landon Tjaden and a three from Preston Harms made it a 23-6 contest in favor of Waverly.
During the second quarter, Heffelfinger scored on a fastbreak that pushed the Vikings’ advantage over 20 points. Three-pointers from Harms and Carter Gullion increased the lead to 37-14 at the half.
With a big deficit at hand, Hastings started chipping away in the third by outscoring Waverly 13-7. With one quarter remaining, the Vikings were up 43-27.
It was a back and forth battle in the final period, but it was once again Hastings who came out in front of Waverly with 16 points. Despite this, the Vikings were able to hold on for a 13-point victory behind 12 points scored in the quarter.
Waverly ended up out-rebounding the Tigers 26 to 22 in the game. They also shot 57% from the field and 26% from three.
Kyler Nordstrom had one of his best games against Hastings with 16 points in the victory. Dropping in 11 points was Heffelfinger, Harms had 10, Riley Marsh scored nine, both Gullion and Tjaden had three and Kaden Harris and Cole Murray finished with two points.
On Saturday, the Vikings traveled to Omaha to take on Omaha Gross. The Cougars had one of their better shooting performances of the season, but the Vikings were still able to hold on and win by nine points.
In the first half, Waverly held Gross to just 14 points. On the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings scored 10 points in the first and 14 points in the second to take a 24-14 lead at the half.
The Cougars trimmed the lead for Waverly down to seven points at 40-33 after outscoring the Vikings 19-16 in the third.
It didn’t take long for Waverly to rebound offensively, with their highest scoring quarter of the contest with 20 points in the fourth. This helped the Vikings role to a nine-point victory.
Harms was the leading scorer for Waverly in the win with 19 points. Tjaden ended up scoring 10 points, both Heffelfinger and Schernikau finished with nine, Nordstrom had six, Marsh dropped in five and Gullion scored two points.
The Vikings finish the regular season at home against Class B No. 7 Beatrice at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 17.