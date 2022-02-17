Vikings pull off victories against Tigers, Cougars

WAVERLY – This past week, the Class B No. 6 Waverly boys basketball team was able to pull two victories off against Hastings at home 56-43 on Feb. 10 and at Omaha Gross Catholic 60-51 on Feb. 12.

Against Hastings at home on Thursday, the Vikings jumped out to a 7-2 advantage on the Tigers off a three-pointer from AJ Heffelfinger. A corner three from Landon Tjaden and a three from Preston Harms made it a 23-6 contest in favor of Waverly.

During the second quarter, Heffelfinger scored on a fastbreak that pushed the Vikings’ advantage over 20 points. Three-pointers from Harms and Carter Gullion increased the lead to 37-14 at the half.

With a big deficit at hand, Hastings started chipping away in the third by outscoring Waverly 13-7. With one quarter remaining, the Vikings were up 43-27.

It was a back and forth battle in the final period, but it was once again Hastings who came out in front of Waverly with 16 points. Despite this, the Vikings were able to hold on for a 13-point victory behind 12 points scored in the quarter.

Waverly ended up out-rebounding the Tigers 26 to 22 in the game. They also shot 57% from the field and 26% from three.