Vikings’ perfect start continues into second week

WAVERLY – Winning can be contagious and right now the Waverly boys soccer team is having an outbreak as they pushed their record to 5-0 on the year with three wins last week. They were a 3-1 victory over Blair on March 21 at home, a 2-1 win over Elkhorn North at home on March 24, and a 3-0 victory against Columbus Lakeview on the road on March 26.

“It was a great start to our season,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Ziola said. “We started the season with six games in 12 days. We play in one of the deepest conferences, so any win against an EMC opponent is a big deal. I am really happy for the kids and their victories over Elkhorn North and Blair. I hope that it gives them confidence that if they continue to do things the right way they can beat any opponent.”

Against Blair, the Vikings were able to do one of their specialties, which is scoring off a corner kick. Knocking in the goal for Waverly was Noah Jelinek.

That lead for Waverly was increased to 2-0 going into halftime when Carson Brentlinger found the back of the net on a tough angled shot on the left side of the field.

Up 3-1 in the second half, the Vikings scored one more time on a difficult shot. Anthony Ruelas attempted to score from 15 yards out and was able to just get the ball by the Bears goalkeeper.

Finishing with one goal apiece was Ruelas, Brentlinger, and Jelinek. Ian Morehead gave up one goal in 80 minutes played and had 10 saves.

Ruelas found the back of the net for the second game in a row when he scored on a fastbreak in the first half against Elkhorn North. That 1-0 advantage for the Vikings remained heading into the break.

The second scoring opportunity for Waverly presented itself when Landon Tjaden knocked a Wolves’ player off the ball and passed it up to Brentlinger, who scored.

Morehead gave up one goal late in the contest, but it wasn’t enough for Elkhorn North to come back. He also recorded 10 saves.

After a late game against the Wolves, the Vikings didn’t have long to recover until their next match against Columbus Lakeview. With an early kickoff, Waverly started off slow but eventually got going.

“The difficult thing about the Lakeview game is that our boys were still tired from our Thursday night match against Elkhorn North,” Ziola said. “We had a 10 a.m. kickoff in Columbus and our team was a little slow to get started and that is understandable. Our team did a great job of holding on to the ball as we probably had 80 to 90% of possession; we just had a difficult time putting the ball in the back of the net. It was a game that we just had to grind out with tired legs.”

Scoring two goals in the win for the Vikings was Ruelas and Delahoyde found the back of the net one time. Finishing with one save in 80 minutes played in goal was Morehead.

Waverly had another quick turnaround with a contest against Beatrice on March 28 at home.