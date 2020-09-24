Vikings open week with five-setter against rival

GRAND ISLAND – The third-ranked Waverly volleyball team went toe-to-toe with rival Norris on the road and the match went down to the final points of a fifth set.

In the end it was the fourth-ranked Titans who were able to record the 29-27, 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11 victory over the visiting Vikings on Sept. 15.

Waverly fell to 7-2 with the loss while the Titans were able to improve to 10-1.

Waverly hit .127 against the Titans and were led at the net by senior Husker signee Whitney Lauenstein who powered 18 kills in 43 attempts. Viking senior Bailey Jeffers and junior Bekka Allick added 11 kills apiece against Norris.

The Vikings served at 97% against Norris, but finished with just four kills compared to seven for the home team.

The Vikings piled up 12 ace blocks and were led at the net by Hannah Allick who turned away five Titan attempts.

Lauenstein and teammate Karsen Vanscoy played well defensively while digging up a combined 39 balls along the back row.

Senior Maddy Wells handed out 28 set assists while teammate Hannah Allick added 11 more.

Lauenstein, senior Kila Jordon and Vanscoy were tops in serve receive for the Vikes.