Vikings knock off Sidney to get back to State Tournament

WAVERLY – For the second time in as many years, the Class B No. 7 Waverly boys basketball team is headed back to state after defeating Sidney on the road 50-44 on Feb. 26. The Vikings shot 47% from the field and 30% from three as they nearly led from wire to wire in the contest.

“We need balanced scoring to be tough on offense,” Waverly Head Coach Ryan Reeder said. “We had a stretch in January where we were playing high level basketball, and that was due to having multiple guys scoring in double figures. I thought tonight was the same thing; we were balanced and were sharing the ball a lot.”

Sidney opened the contest up by knocking down a three to put the Vikings in a 3-0 hole. Waverly responded with a three from Landon Tjaden to go up 5-3.

The Vikings pushed the lead up to 10-5 with another three from Tjaden and eventually built a 21-9 edge going into the second quarter.

AJ Heffelfinger kept Waverly’s offense firing on all cylinders going into the second quarter as he knocked down a three to put the Vikings up by 13 points. That basket ultimately helped Waverly outscore the Raiders 10-9 in the second and take a 31-18 lead into halftime.

“I thought our energy level was very high that first half,” Reeder said. “We played with confidence and played together. Playing in a district final on the road, you always want to start off strong.”

Despite a tough start to the game, Sidney did not lay down in the second half. They outscored the Vikings seven to five in the third and continued with that momentum into the fourth.

They threatened to make the game close at the end, but Waverly was able to seal the deal at the free throw line where they made 86% of their attempts in the contest.

“I couldn't be more proud of this group of guys and all of the adversity they have faced this year,” Reeder said. “It takes a lot to make it to state and you have to have some things go your way. To make it back to back years, and doing it for the first time in 50 years, is a testament to how mentally strong our kids are. This is a very special group of guys and they are really close, so I am extremely happy for them.”

Leading the Vikings with 13 points scored in the game was Heffelfinger. Also in double figures were Tjaden with 12 points and Cole Murray with 11, while Riley Marsch dropped in six, Sam Schernikau had four and Kyler Nordstrom and Preston Harms both finished with two points.

Earlier in the week, Waverly took part in the B-2 Subdistrict Tournament at Platteview. The Vikings won their first game against Plattsmouth 54-39 on Feb. 22 but then were defeated by Class B No. 5 Platteview 64-26 on Feb. 23.

Against Plattsmouth, Waverly had great offensive outputs in the first and fourth quarters. For the game, they shot 50% from the field and 43% from three with eight steals.

In the first quarter, Heffelfinger was able to knock down a three to put the Vikings up 11-5. Later on, he scored on a fast break layup that helped put Waverly in front 16-7 at the end of the quarter.

Scoring six of the nine points for the Vikings in the second quarter was Harms with two three pointers. The Blue Devils finished with 13 points going into halftime and only trailed Waverly 25-20.

The struggles for the Vikings continued into the third quarter where they were held to their fewest points of the contest with six. Plattsmouth dropped in another 13 points in the third and had a 33-31 lead with one quarter remaining.

With the game on the line, Waverly’s offense woke up in the final frame and exploded for 23 points. Playing a big role in them gaining control was Harms who hit a three to get the Vikings back in front and Murray with a triple in the corner to put Waverly back up by nine.

Harms paced the Vikings with 16 points scored and Heffelfinger was right behind him with 15. Dropping in 10 points was Marsh, Murray scored nine and Tjaden finished with four.

That win moved Waverly onto a game against Platteview in the Subdistrict final. Waverly shot a dismal 28% from the field and 18% from three as they went on to lose by 36 points.

The game started off badly for the Vikings from the start. They went down 10-0 early on and only came up with eight points total in the second and third. Both Connor Millikan and Alex Draper had great offensive showings with 25 points and 18 points apiece.

“We had to go plan B real quick and when plan A doesn’t work and plan B doesn’t work you tip your hat to the other team,” Reeder said. “They’re a heck of a basketball team. More than just what they were able to do offensively, I thought they were very good defensively.”

Marsh was the leading scorer for Waverly in the contest with seven points. Scoring five points was Heffelfinger and Skrobecki, Tjaden had four, Carter Gullion scored three and Murray finished with two points.

The Vikings enter the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament as the No. 7 seed. They will take on Class B No. 2 Omaha Roncalli at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on March 7.