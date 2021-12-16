Vikings go .500 against top tier teams in Class B

BLAIR- In two road games against the top teams in their class, the Class B No. 10 Waverly Girls Basketball Team was able to finish with a 1-1 record. They knocked off Class B No. 4 Blair 56-53 in overtime on Dec. 7 and then fell to Class B No. 3 York 55-29 on Dec. 9.
“We really don't have an easy game on our schedule, so the mental and physical toll on our girls will be high, but they are such a great group of young ladies, and I know they will work together to obtain their goals,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said.
Against the Bears on Tuesday on the road, the Vikings struggled to gain a lead in the first half. They trailed 14-10 after one-quarter of action and then 29-24 at the break.
After halftime, things started to turn around in the third quarter thanks to three-pointers. Parker Christiansen, Paige Radenslaben, and Abbie Carter were all able to knock down three’s keeping the game at a five-point deficit at 42-37 heading to the fourth.
In the final frame, Waverly was able to figure out a way to hold the Bears to six points. The Vikings added 11 points of their own to make it 48-48 at the end of regulation.
During the overtime period, freshman Annie Harms was able to catch fire for the Vikings from three-point range. She made back-to-back three’s putting Waverly up 54-50 and propelling them to victory.
Finishing with 18 points and leading all scorers was Carter. Radenslaben dropped in 15 points, while Christiansen and Harms had seven, Rourke scored five, and Maci Steckelberg ended with two.
Against a top three rated team in Class B in the Dukes, the Vikings came out strong and were up by four at 15-11 after one. A big reason for that was a layup by Anna Clarke that got Waverly on the board to start and then a three by Rourke that put the Vikings up by eight later on.
After that strong start, the wear and tear of playing the brutal schedule the Vikings had endured to start the season started to show. They were only able to score a combined 14 points in the final three quarters, where the Dukes had 44 points.
“Our girls got off to a heck of the start for the season and for the York game,” Cockerill said. “We were 3-0 going into the game and played like it the first quarter at York as we jumped out to an early lead. You could see the four tough games in eight days were starting to take a toll on us during the next three quarters. That was quite a stretch of games and we are so proud of the effort put forth by this team.”
For the second straight game, Carter led the team with eight points. Clarke ended with seven points, both Christiansen and Rourke had five, and Jaelyn Dicke and Harms had two.
Next week will be a lighter schedule with only one game at home for Waverly. Despite that, the competition still remains tough as they play Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.