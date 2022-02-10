Vikings get back on winning track against Huskies

WAVERLY – After three straight losses by less than 15 points, the Waverly girls basketball team knew they needed to find their shooting spark to get back in the win column. They did exactly that, by shooting 51% from the field and 45% from three in a 69-50 win over Aurora at home on Feb. 4.

Leading 11-5 to start the game, Paige Radenslaben connected on a three increasing the Vikings lead to nine. The advantage for Waverly was bumped up to 11 points at 20-9 to end the quarter.

Radenslaben continued her hot shooting from three in the second, with the first points of the quarter on a triple. On the next possession, Emelia Rourke hit a three in the corner that pushed the lead up to 17 points.

Heading into halftime, Waverly had a double-digit edge up 36-23.

Off the bench, Lexi Adams created a spark for the Vikings with a three that put them up 43-31. A layup by Anna Clarke off an inbound pass pushed the scoring streak up for Waverly to eight points and to a 51-36 lead with one quarter remaining.

Late in the contest, Annie Harms hit a three-pointer that stretched Waverly’s advantage out to 69-46.