Vikings get back on winning track against Huskies

WAVERLY – After three straight losses by less than 15 points, the Waverly girls basketball team knew they needed to find their shooting spark to get back in the win column. They did exactly that, by shooting 51% from the field and 45% from three in a 69-50 win over Aurora at home on Feb. 4.
Leading 11-5 to start the game, Paige Radenslaben connected on a three increasing the Vikings lead to nine. The advantage for Waverly was bumped up to 11 points at 20-9 to end the quarter.
Radenslaben continued her hot shooting from three in the second, with the first points of the quarter on a triple. On the next possession, Emelia Rourke hit a three in the corner that pushed the lead up to 17 points.
Heading into halftime, Waverly had a double-digit edge up 36-23.
Off the bench, Lexi Adams created a spark for the Vikings with a three that put them up 43-31. A layup by Anna Clarke off an inbound pass pushed the scoring streak up for Waverly to eight points and to a 51-36 lead with one quarter remaining.
Late in the contest, Annie Harms hit a three-pointer that stretched Waverly’s advantage out to 69-46.
Overall, it was one of the more complete games the Vikings have had on offense in the last few weeks. A big factor in helping the offense get going was the 10 steals they recorded in the contest.
Leading the team with 15 points was Abbie Carter. Clarke registered 14 points, Radenslaben had 13, scoring 12 was Parker Christiansen, Harms finished with seven, Adams scored five and Rourke finished with three points.
In a battle with Bishop Neumann on Feb. 3 on the road, the Vikings could not maintain their first half advantage in a 47-33 loss. A big factor in the defeat was the 27% field goal percentage and 12% shooting from three.
“I thought we played pretty hard on defense,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said. “In the second half, we lost our legs a little bit shooting wise. Give them credit, because they did a good job of pushing us up pretty hard and putting us over the top of screens. The physical play of the game got to us in the second half.”
Early on, the outcome of the game looked like it may be different with Waverly up 6-1 on Neumann. A huge part of the Vikings getting that five-point lead was Maci Steckelberg and Christiansen with baskets underneath.
The Cavaliers came roaring back in the second quarter as they got Kali Jurgensmeier going underneath the hoop. A layup by Mary Chvatal and a three from Caitlin McGuigan tied the game up at 12.
Waverly held onto a 19-16 lead going into halftime in large part due to their free shooting ability which contributed to a lot of their points in the quarter. Christiansen and Carter made four straight free throws for the Vikings to end the half.
“We got good shooters there is no doubt about that,” Cockerill said. “We got ourselves to the free-throw line and in the second half it didn’t work out that way. We could have gotten there a few more times, but that’s just how the game goes.”
The Vikings started the third quarter with two quick baskets from Radenslaben and Carter, but then went cold the rest of the quarter. As a result, Waverly got outscored 18-8 in the third and were trailing Neumann 34-27.
It didn’t take long for the Cavaliers to build a double-digit lead in the fourth and they were able to hold onto it the rest of the contest.
Steckelberg paced the Vikings offense in the game with seven points. Scoring six points apiece were Harms, Clarke, and Christiansen, and Radenslaben and Carter dropped in four points.
Waverly played at home against Omaha Duchesne on Feb. 8. They have another home contest against Hastings at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.