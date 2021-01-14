Vikings finish third at EMC meet

WAVERLY – The Waverly wrestling team hosted the Eastern Midland Conference Wrestling meet last Friday at Waverly High School.

The Vikings were able to finish third at the meet.

They defeated Norris (47-27), Elkhorn (60-18) and Elkhorn North (65-12).

Bennington defeated the Vikings by a score of 52-18 and Blair scored a tiebreaker win over Waverly after the two teams were deadlocked at 39 after 12 contested matches.

Waverly freshman Drew Moser dominated all five of his opponents on Friday night while notching five more victories. Moser recorded four pinfall victories and his toughest match up came against Connor Ritonya of Bennington whom he defeated by a hard-fought 5-3 decision.

Defending state champ Evan Canoyer remained undefeated on the season while piling up five more wins while splitting time at 170 and 182 pounds. Three pins and a tech fall were the result of Canoyer’s four contested matches.

Junior Trevor Brown, who has missed the majority of the past two seasons with injuries, sent a quick reminder to his opponents regarding his dominance by winning five contested matches at 285. Brown earned his supper against Blair senior Lance Hume. The match went the distance with Brown securing the 1-0 victory.