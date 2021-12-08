Viking Support Station is place for District 145 students in need

EAGLE – At 8:45 in the morning, Sara Martin is in her black GMC Yukon, pulling through an alley in Eagle.
She stops in front of a small, one-story house with a yellow front door, gets out of the car and opens the trunk and passenger doors. The cabin is packed to the brim with a Christmas tree, blankets still in their packaging and boxes of mattress pads. It’s all from Bed Bath & Beyond, and it’s all been donated.
The donations will all end up inside the house, named the Viking Support Station, which opened in August as a resource for needy District 145 students and families to visit and take items home for themselves. On the shelves are books, shoes, home decor and toys, and it’s all fair game.
“We’re trying to be safety and security so kids can show up ready to learn. That’s our main mission,” Martin said. “Anything else we can do to help the community is a bonus.”
Martin is the executive director of the 501(c)(3) School District 145 Foundation for Education, and she said she had long been toying with the idea of opening the Viking Support Station as an extension of the nonprofit. She’d already been in contact with corporate partners, but finding the time to commit to it was a struggle.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, and the School District 145 Foundation for Education’s programming took a hiatus.
“So I had some time to follow through on these partnerships, and it worked out,” Martin said.
At first, Martin was storing the donated goods in her garage and machine sheds in the Waverly School District. But she knew she eventually was going to need a central location. That’s when the Eagle United Methodist Church offered the house, which the church owns, as an option.
Martin opened the Viking Support Station in August, in time for the new school year, and operates it rent-free. She just has to pay the monthly utilities and keep fixing the place up. The house is still in the remodeling stage, Martin said. But the necessities are taken care of – fresh coats of paint, new carpet, hot water.
“We’re not quite done, but we’ve done enough work to be able to use it for the school year because it was so important,” Martin said. “We’re trying to help kids, not remodel houses.”
And help kids, they have. In the past month alone, Martin said 136 people visited the Viking Support Station to look for winter coats, household items or Christmas gifts.
The Viking Support Station receives donations from local Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and also stocks items from Gap, American Eagle and Nike. Almost all of the donations are brand new with the tags on.
When big stores sell items on clearance, they’re often left with products that don’t get sold and don’t add much value to the bottom line. But those products are still valuable to the students of District 145, Martin said.
And when she was pitching the program to stores like the Walmart on North 27th Street in Lincoln, they were struggling to liquidate large amounts of Memorial Day and spring apparel that didn’t get sold because of the pandemic. Instead of throwing it all away, Martin told them they could donate it to the School District 145 Foundation for Education nonprofit and have it written off their taxes.
“It gave me a way to be like, ‘Okay, wait, I can help you right now. Think about this. Don’t throw that away, what if you donated it? And what if we did this forever?’” Martin said.
That’s how the Viking Support Station’s walls are lined with brand new Converse sneakers, unopened bed comforters and unused school supplies. After the fall school semester began in August, Walmart donated 3,000 Five Star notebooks that would have otherwise wound up in the dumpster. Instead, Waverly students are using them in their classes.
And Waverly teachers are noticing the impact that comes from students having a few new clothes in their closet, Martin said.
“Teachers are saying that it’s amazing what two new pairs of tennis shoes and three new Nike hoodies do,” Martin said. “All of a sudden, (students) aren’t thinking about what they’re going to wear to school tomorrow. Now they’re thinking about math.”
Martin said all District 145 students received a flyer for the Viking Support Station at the start of the school year that included a phone number they could call. By-appointment visits to the Viking Support Station can also be scheduled through District 145 counselors.
It’s not open to the public because Martin said she knows students might feel self-conscious about needing items from the Viking Support Station. This way, it gives students more privacy when they’re perusing the aisles.
“It’s not only meeting the standard, but it’s giving them some personality back,” Martin said. “So they actually have some power over what they’re wearing, what they look like and how they feel.”
Eventually, Martin wants to find a larger facility to house the Viking Support System. She’s already renting a storage unit to stash overflow items. But right now, she’s grateful to the United Methodist Church and the partners that have supported the program so far.
“It’s been a journey, and we’re not nearly done,” Martin said. “But this is where we’re at in it, and we’ve already made some really big impact for kids.”
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.