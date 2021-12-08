 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viking Support Station is place for District 145 students in need
0 comments
featured

Viking Support Station is place for District 145 students in need

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAGLE – At 8:45 in the morning, Sara Martin is in her black GMC Yukon, pulling through an alley in Eagle.

She stops in front of a small, one-story house with a yellow front door, gets out of the car and opens the trunk and passenger doors. The cabin is packed to the brim with a Christmas tree, blankets still in their packaging and boxes of mattress pads. It’s all from Bed Bath & Beyond, and it’s all been donated.

The donations will all end up inside the house, named the Viking Support Station, which opened in August as a resource for needy District 145 students and families to visit and take items home for themselves. On the shelves are books, shoes, home decor and toys, and it’s all fair game.

“We’re trying to be safety and security so kids can show up ready to learn. That’s our main mission,” Martin said. “Anything else we can do to help the community is a bonus.”

Martin is the executive director of the 501(c)(3) School District 145 Foundation for Education, and she said she had long been toying with the idea of opening the Viking Support Station as an extension of the nonprofit. She’d already been in contact with corporate partners, but finding the time to commit to it was a struggle.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, and the School District 145 Foundation for Education’s programming took a hiatus.

“So I had some time to follow through on these partnerships, and it worked out,” Martin said.

At first, Martin was storing the donated goods in her garage and machine sheds in the Waverly School District. But she knew she eventually was going to need a central location. That’s when the Eagle United Methodist Church offered the house, which the church owns, as an option.

Martin opened the Viking Support Station in August, in time for the new school year, and operates it rent-free. She just has to pay the monthly utilities and keep fixing the place up. The house is still in the remodeling stage, Martin said. But the necessities are taken care of – fresh coats of paint, new carpet, hot water.

“We’re not quite done, but we’ve done enough work to be able to use it for the school year because it was so important,” Martin said. “We’re trying to help kids, not remodel houses.”

And help kids, they have. In the past month alone, Martin said 136 people visited the Viking Support Station to look for winter coats, household items or Christmas gifts.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Viking Support Station receives donations from local Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and also stocks items from Gap, American Eagle and Nike. Almost all of the donations are brand new with the tags on.

When big stores sell items on clearance, they’re often left with products that don’t get sold and don’t add much value to the bottom line. But those products are still valuable to the students of District 145, Martin said.

And when she was pitching the program to stores like the Walmart on North 27th Street in Lincoln, they were struggling to liquidate large amounts of Memorial Day and spring apparel that didn’t get sold because of the pandemic. Instead of throwing it all away, Martin told them they could donate it to the School District 145 Foundation for Education nonprofit and have it written off their taxes.

“It gave me a way to be like, ‘Okay, wait, I can help you right now. Think about this. Don’t throw that away, what if you donated it? And what if we did this forever?’” Martin said.

That’s how the Viking Support Station’s walls are lined with brand new Converse sneakers, unopened bed comforters and unused school supplies. After the fall school semester began in August, Walmart donated 3,000 Five Star notebooks that would have otherwise wound up in the dumpster. Instead, Waverly students are using them in their classes.

And Waverly teachers are noticing the impact that comes from students having a few new clothes in their closet, Martin said.

“Teachers are saying that it’s amazing what two new pairs of tennis shoes and three new Nike hoodies do,” Martin said. “All of a sudden, (students) aren’t thinking about what they’re going to wear to school tomorrow. Now they’re thinking about math.”

Martin said all District 145 students received a flyer for the Viking Support Station at the start of the school year that included a phone number they could call. By-appointment visits to the Viking Support Station can also be scheduled through District 145 counselors.

It’s not open to the public because Martin said she knows students might feel self-conscious about needing items from the Viking Support Station. This way, it gives students more privacy when they’re perusing the aisles.

“It’s not only meeting the standard, but it’s giving them some personality back,” Martin said. “So they actually have some power over what they’re wearing, what they look like and how they feel.”

Eventually, Martin wants to find a larger facility to house the Viking Support System. She’s already renting a storage unit to stash overflow items. But right now, she’s grateful to the United Methodist Church and the partners that have supported the program so far.

“It’s been a journey, and we’re not nearly done,” Martin said. “But this is where we’re at in it, and we’ve already made some really big impact for kids.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get Waverly news delivered!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grosshans to face recall election
Waverly News

Grosshans to face recall election

WAVERLY – The Waverly Board of Education will hold a recall election in January after petitioners received the 88 signatures needed to force a vote to remove school board president Andy Grosshans from his position. 

The recall bid was filed by Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff following the board’s extension in July of a resolution that gives Waverly Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell the authority to make decisions on the district’s COVID-19 response without waiting for a scheduled school board meeting or calling a special meeting. 

“In passing this resolution, Mr. Grosshans silences the representation he was elected to uphold by his constituents,” Kellner-Ratzlaff wrote in her request for petitions filed on Sept. 7.

Grosshans’ defense statement included with the petition read: “For 12+ years, I have worked hard to make well-informed decisions to provide the students of District 145 with a safe environment in which to receive an outstanding education. In these difficult times, I hope for continued understanding and patience as we use key resources and area experts to do what’s in the best interest of all students.” 

The resolution was developed and approved at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, and the school board voted on July 5 to extend the resolution for the duration of the 2021-22 school year. 

Grosshans said the school’s attorney, Justin Knight, estimated that 90% of Nebraska school districts adopted similar resolutions in the 2020-21 school year, and approximately 40% readopted the resolutions for the current school year. Knight told Grosshans that many school districts felt like the worst of the pandemic had passed and that they could “let their guard down” for 2021-22.

“We didn’t feel that things were over yet and that we could afford to do that,” Grosshans said. “We felt it was important that Dr. Worrell had the ability to make quick decisions. These things with COVID can happen very, very rapidly, and if we have to rely on calling a meeting where it’s days out, then sometimes we’re losing valuable time.” 

The risk of COVID-19 transmission in Lancaster County is still high, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial.

In August, Worrell exercised his authority granted by the resolution, choosing to follow a recommendation from the LLCHD that children under the age of 12 wear masks in school. Masks are currently required for all pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in District 145.

On Sept. 6, District 145 parents attended the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting to voice their concerns over the decision to require masks in school. One parent, Angie Stara, co-founded a Facebook group called “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids,” and wrote in an email to The Waverly News after the meeting explaining that the group’s goal was “to get the school board members to take back the power they gave to the superintendent, back in July, to make all COVID-related decisions solely by himself.”  

The next day, Kellner-Ratzlaff filed for the petition to recall Grosshans. She was part of the “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids” group and in August had been active in petitioning against the school board’s initial decision to require masks for the 2021-22 school year. Kellner-Ratzlaff could not be reached for comment. 

Grosshans said he understands why citizens are frustrated, but he said the district’s COVID-19 response has been geared toward ensuring students receive an in-person education.

“I’m like everybody, I don’t like wearing a mask any more than anybody else does,” Grosshans said. “But I have a responsibility to the students and staff of this district to do everything we can to keep people safe and healthy while also providing the best option for quality education.”

Grosshans was a write-in candidate for the Waverly school board Ward 4 seat in the 2020 election. He had previously served on the school board since 2008 but hadn’t planned to run for the seat in 2020. No other candidates filed to run by the March 2, 2020 deadline, and the pandemic made its first impact locally that month.

“I thought, well, I’ll go ahead and try to serve another term to help get through this really difficult time,” Grosshans said. “By that point, I had to run as a write-in candidate, and by its very nature, that’s going to attract a lot fewer votes.” 

He won the election with 101 votes out of 249 total. For a recall petition to be sufficient under state statute 32-1303 (1), it must receive signatures totaling at least 35% of the number of votes cast in the general election. Rounded up, 35% of 249 works out to 88. 

Now, the nearly 1,400 voters in Ward 4 will receive mail-in ballots that read: “Shall Andy Grosshans be removed from the office of the Board of Education of Lancaster County School District 55-145, a/k/a Waverly School District 145?” Voters will then check “Yes” or “No.” Ballots must be returned to the Lancaster County Election Commission by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics