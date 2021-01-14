Vapor product sales to minors continued to increase in 2020

WAVERLY – Lincoln and Lancaster County agencies recently announced that vapor product sales to minors in Lancaster County have increased for the second consecutive year, jumping from 7.25% in 2019 to 13.5% this year. Annual compliance checks are a combined effort among the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department (LLCHD), the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LSO).

LPD Captain Jason Stille said the sharp increase, combined with a 1.5% increase in the sale of other tobacco products to minors, is a growing concern.

“Despite the risks from vaping, we believe social influences continue to drive young people to use vapor products. Collectively, our local retailers have placed great attention on denying sales to minors, and we appreciate their efforts,” Stille said.

Vapor products are regulated by the FDA as tobacco products. They include e-cigarettes and any device that is capable of containing a substance, often nicotine, for inhalation.

During 2020, youth volunteers made 321 attempts to purchase tobacco or vapor products from convenience stores, tobacco shops, and vapor shops. Attempts to purchase vapor product accounted for 52 (16%) of the 321 total checks. Local agencies added vapor compliance checks to their annual tobacco compliance checks in 2017.