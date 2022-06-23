The Wave pick up half dozen wins over the weekend

LINCOLN- It was a busy weekend for the Nebraska Wave 16 and under softball team with eight games over a two day stretch on June 18 and 19. They would finish with a 6-2 mark in all the games they played.

The Wave’s first game of the tournament was against the Nebraska Thunder Elite 15 and under. They were able to pull out a close 3-2 win.

In the bottom of the second, the Wave got on the board first. It started with a single from Olivia Grube and then Ela Lanik doubled to center driving Grube in.

The Thunder would strike back from the deficit they faced with two runs in the top of the fifth.

With a 2-1 deficit, the Wave had one more opportunity to score in the bottom of the fifth. The scoring chance started with two outs, with back-to-back singles from Roni Reimers and Raedynn Refshauge that tied the game at two.

In a pressure filled situation, Mak Thomas was able to come up with a hit to right field that drove in Refshauge and gave the Wave the victory.

Coming up with two hits and one RBI in the win was Thomas and Lanik had one hit and one run batted in. Pitching five innings, giving up one earned run, and registering 12 strikeouts was Hannah Allen.

The second win for the Wave came against Fury Gold Kratina 14 and under. They would score at least two runs in each of the four innings in a 9-2 victory.

The biggest inning in the game for the Wave came in the top of the second. In that inning, they would come up with three runs.

Kaysha Swartz started the inning off with a single to center and then was driven in by a triple from Ela Lanik. Singles from Thomas and then Olivia Grube pushed the lead up to 5-0.

Two more runs in the top of the third and the fourth gave the Wave nine runs and a seven run victory.

Coming up with two earned runs and three RBIs was Lanik and Grube. Claire Wisnieski, Allen, and Thomas both had two hits and one run batted in.

Pitching four innings, giving up two earned runs and four strikeouts was Allen.

On Sunday, the Wave would start off the day with a game against Impact Athletics 15 and under. They would end up scoring a three run victory over the Athletics by a final of 9-6.

A big reason for the win for the Wave was a solid start where they scored four runs.

With two runners on Wisnieski drove in one run with a single to center and then two runs scored on a single from Grube to right field. After driving in two runs, Grube came home on a passed ball to make it a 4-0 game.

The score was 9-2 in the top of the fifth when the Athletics put up four runs to make it a three run contest.

Coming up with two RBIs on at least one hit were Wisnieski, Grube, and Swartz. Lanik finished with two hits and one run batted in.

Pitching five innings, giving up nine hits, five earned runs, with eight strikeouts was Allen.

In the second game of the day, the Wave would avenge a loss from Saturday by defeating Primetime 07 14 and under 10-1.

Lanik led the team with one hit and three RBIs in the win and Grube and Wisnieski both drove in two runs and had at least one hit. Finishing with one RBI on one hit was Swartz.

Brooklyn Stutzman pitched five innings, gave up no earned runs, and had four strikeouts.

The biggest win of the weekend for the Wave came against Fremont Force McGee 16 and under on June 19. They were able to knock in over a dozen runs in a 14-1 victory.

Lanik, Thomas, Wisnieski, and Reimers all had at least one hit and knocked in two runners. Finishing with one hit and one RBI were Raedyn Refshauge, Grube, Alexis Shepherd, and Swartz.

Allen pitched three innings in the win, giving up one earned run and posting two strikeouts.

In their last victory of the tournament, the Wave was able to deal up an 8-0 shutout of Hastings Heat Ochsner 14 and under. Allen pitched six innings with five strikeouts on the mound.

Coming up with three hits and two RBIs in the win was Shepherd and Reimers, Swartz, Grube, and Refshauge all knocked in one run apiece.

The Wave couldn’t hold onto a 6-3 lead in the top of the fifth as they lost to Primetime Watts 16 and under 8-6 in the final game of the tournament.

Grube led the Wave with one hit and four RBIs and Wisnieski had one hit and one run batted in. Pitching five innings, giving up five earned runs and two strikeouts was Allen.

The only other loss for the Wave over the weekend was against Primetime 07 14 and under on June 18. A two run bottom of the sixth allowed Primetime to grab a 3-2 victory.

Shepard had two hits and one RBI, while Stutzman started on the mound and pitched three innings, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts. In relief, Allen went 2.2 innings, gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts.

This week the Wave started off with a game at 5:15 p.m. on June 24 at Westchester Park in Omaha. They take on Nebraska Quakes Prime 15 and under at 8:35 p.m. on June 24 and then Santoni 16 and unders at 9:40 a.m. on June 25.