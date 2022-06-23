Strong start powers Storm over Waverly

WAVERLY- Four runs in the first inning helped power Elkhorn South over the Waverly Bethany Vision Clinic freshman at home on June 16. It is only the third loss of the season for the freshmen who move to 8-3 on the year.

The pitching for Waverly didn’t start off well with three walks that loaded the bases. South took advantage of this by putting across four runs.

The Storm added to their lead in the top of the third with five more runs that pushed their lead out to 9-0.

In the bottom of the third, Connor Grunderson got Waverly’s offense going with a double to right field. A walk of the next batter Owen Glassburner put two runners on for the freshman.

A single from Chase Dittenber to right field drove in the first run of the inning and a Quinn Kment hit into a double play brought in Glassburner and cut the lead to 9-2.

Trailing 12-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Waverly was able to put up the final three runs of the contest.

Similar to the third, Gunderson got the offense going with a single to right field out of the leadoff spot. A walk handed out by South put two runners on for the freshman.

Another walk loaded the bases and then a single from Drew Koch scored a run and made it 12-3. After a strikeout from Waverly, Logan Chloupek singled to third base driving in two more runs.

Coming up with one hit and hitting in two runs was Chloupek. Also coming up with one RBI and at least one hit was Dittenber and Koch.

Pitching 0.2 innings with four earned runs given up was Jace Kroger. In relief, Chloupek pitched 1.2 innings, gave up three earned runs, and had two strikeouts, Glassburner went 0.1 innings and gave up one earned run, Sam Bogle went 1.1 innings, gave one earned run, and had one strikeout, and Trev Greve pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs.

Waverly co-hosted a tournament with Ashland at home from June 24 through June 26.