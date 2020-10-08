Sheard joins IdeaBank Marketing

HASTINGS – Jack Sheard has joined IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings as marketing strategist.

Sheard will work with clients to develop creative solutions that offer an integrated marketing approach that includes websites, email marketing, social marketing, internal communications and public relations. He will also spearhead a new education marketing program to be announced at a later date.

Sheard, a 1996 Waverly High School graduate, has 20 years of experience in the communications field. In addition to work at other newspapers, he spent seven years at the Grand Island Independent, the final two as online director.

Following that, Sheard served for eight years as marketing and communication coordinator for Grand Island Public Schools, a 10,000-student district.

He currently serves as president of the Nebraska School Public Relations Association and has earned national recognition for various initiatives from the National School Public Relations Association.

Sheard graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in journalism/mass communication and a minor in multimedia.