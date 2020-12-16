Science pathway, grade scale change approved

WAVERLY – Waverly High School Principal Dr. Megan Myers proposed alterations to the high school grade scale ranking and science pathways during the Waverly District 145 Board of Education meeting on Dec. 7.
Prior to the meeting, Myers said each range was a seven point scale except for the A range, which was a six point scale. This means that for a student to receive an A they must receive a score of 94% to 100%. Compared to other schools in the area, 93% to 100% constitutes an A.
Myers said making this adjustment would equalize the playing field for Waverly students when it comes to grade point average, admissions to higher education and scholarships.
“It can make a significant difference,” board member Robin Kappler said.
A grade of B will be 92% to 85% and so on. The cut off for a passing grade would be 69%. Myers said they hope to implement the new grade scale ranking starting next school year after board member Andy Grosshans expressed concern about student grade complaints from previous semesters.
Myers also proposed a reorganization to what science classes are offered based on each grade. According to the standards, three years of science is required for graduation, Myers said.
Currently, with the increase in standards for the first year of high school science, teachers are cramming a semester of Earth science, a semester of physics and a semester of chemistry to prepare the students for the future classes they will be required to take.
“It’s been really difficult for our freshman science teachers to do a whole lot with that preparation for the upper levels of physics and chemistry,” Myers said.
With this approach, ninth graders will take Earth science one semester and physical science the second semester. Myers said biology will strictly be a 10th grade requirement.
At the moment, juniors have the option of chemistry and anatomy, which has proved to be an issue for anatomy.
“It’s (anatomy) turned into kind of a dumping ground for everybody that doesn’t fit into that chemistry mold,” Myers said.
Because of this, the anatomy class is not taught at a level it should be taught at, she said. Instead, juniors will have the option of advanced physical science and chemistry. A student’s third and fourth year, they still have the option to also take advanced chemistry, AP biology, physics and anatomy.
Both proposals were approved during the action items portion of the meeting. Along with these approvals, the board also approved the ratification of the leasing corporation created at the previous board meeting for high school stadium renovations. Board member Scott Claycomb said they hope to have bids for the project out sometime in January.
In other action, the board voted on and approved the external audit for the 2019-2020 school year and an interlocal recycling agreement with the City of Waverly, Quik Dump in Ashland and Honey Creek Restaurant.
The board will next meet during their regularly scheduled meeting on the first Monday each month on Jan. 4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!