Recycling contract ends due to costs

The city had $24,000 budgeted for the recycling center, located next to HoneyCreek Restaurant along Highway 6. The monthly cost was $1,800.

Prior to December 2020, Lancaster County oversaw recycling in Waverly and other cities and villages around the area. According to Donna Garden, the assistant director of Transportation and Utilities for Lancaster County, the decision to reduce recycling sites was based on revenue and being able to maintain Lancaster’s 30-year-old recycling program.

“We went from paying $600,000, a year for collection and getting $300,000 in revenue to $3.1 million for the entire collection of the sites,” Garden said in August 2020.

The county allowed Waverly to keep the containers at the site after it stopped providing services. On Oct. 27, the council approved a contract with Quik Dump Refuse to start services in December 2020.

In June, the council received an update on expenses stemming from the recycling center for the first six months of overseeing the center. Quik Dump Refuse has emptied 123 containers of cardboard, 27 containers of plastic, tin, aluminum and glass, six containers of newspaper and six containers of mixed paper between Dec. 3 and May 26. These pickups cost $17,646.50.