Recycling contract ends due to costs

WAVERLY – Waverly will no longer have a recycling center after Sept. 30.
During the Waverly City Council meeting on July 13, the council decided to terminate the contract with Quik Dump Refuse after several months of non-Waverly residents dumping, overflowing containers and high costs.
The vote was 3-1 with Council Members Abbey Pascoe, Andy Cockerill and Dave Nielson voting to end the contract and Council Member Aaron Hummel voting against terminating the contract.
This matter was originally on the April 27 agenda, but the council unanimously voted to deny breaking the contract with the Ashland company. Both Hummel and Cockerill said during the April meeting they wanted to find a way to make recycling work in Waverly.
While the council previously voted to not break the contract, feelings apparently changed since April. Council members expressed support of recycling, but the way the center is operating is not working.
“I don’t feel like the City of Waverly should pay for everybody else’s recycling,” Cockerill said.
Mayor Bill Gerdes reported that the city projects the cost to oversee the recycling center to be $50,000 by the end of the one-year contract which started December 2020. This is double the cost of what the city initially budgeted.
The city had $24,000 budgeted for the recycling center, located next to HoneyCreek Restaurant along Highway 6. The monthly cost was $1,800.
Prior to December 2020, Lancaster County oversaw recycling in Waverly and other cities and villages around the area. According to Donna Garden, the assistant director of Transportation and Utilities for Lancaster County, the decision to reduce recycling sites was based on revenue and being able to maintain Lancaster’s 30-year-old recycling program.
“We went from paying $600,000, a year for collection and getting $300,000 in revenue to $3.1 million for the entire collection of the sites,” Garden said in August 2020.
The county allowed Waverly to keep the containers at the site after it stopped providing services. On Oct. 27, the council approved a contract with Quik Dump Refuse to start services in December 2020.
In June, the council received an update on expenses stemming from the recycling center for the first six months of overseeing the center. Quik Dump Refuse has emptied 123 containers of cardboard, 27 containers of plastic, tin, aluminum and glass, six containers of newspaper and six containers of mixed paper between Dec. 3 and May 26. These pickups cost $17,646.50.
During the discussion on July 13, council members recalled many stories and experiences of seeing the recycling center totally flooded by materials, both recyclables and non-recyclables, and witnessing non-Waverly residents dumping at the center. Cockerill even reported seeing a semi-truck backed in dumping recyclables too.
“The whole thing is just a mess,” Gerdes said.
The council did also discuss that residents can pay for recycling at their homes through their trash service. Hummel suggested contracting with one recycling service to pick up from individual homes instead of having multiple services drive through town.
