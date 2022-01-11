Recall effort to remove Waverly school board president fails

WAVERLY — Andy Grosshans will keep his seat on the District 145 Board of Education after all.
A special recall election to remove Grosshans from his position as the school board president and the district’s Ward IV representative did not receive the votes necessary to pass after unofficial results were released on Tuesday night.
According to early results shared by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office, 1,482 total ballots were mailed to registered voters in Ward IV. In all, 115 voters checked “Yes” to remove Grosshans, and 548 voted “No.” Voters had until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to submit their completed ballots.
The recall petition was filed in September by Waverly parent Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff after Grosshans and the school board voted to extend a resolution that grants Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell the power to make executive decisions regarding the district’s COVID-19 response, without the need to call a special board meeting.
Kellner-Ratzlaff secured the 88 signatures from Ward IV residents needed to force a vote, and ballots were sent to voters on Dec. 20.
Grosshans said in November that he thought it was important for Worrell to have the ability to make decisions quickly.
“These things with COVID can happen very, very rapidly, and if we have to rely on calling a meeting where it’s days out, then sometimes we’re losing valuable time,” Grosshans said.
Grosshans’ defense statement included with the petition read: “For 12+ years, I have worked hard to make well-informed decisions to provide the students of District 145 with a safe environment in which to receive an outstanding education. In these difficult times, I hope for continued understanding and patience as we use key resources and area experts to do what’s in the best interest of all students.”
In her request for petitions on Sept. 7, Kellner-Ratzlaff criticized Grosshans and the school board for extending the resolution granting Worrell the authority to make the district’s COVID-19 decisions.
“In passing this resolution, Mr. Grosshans silences the representation he was elected to uphold by his constituents,” Kellner-Ratzlaff wrote in the petition.
Kellner-Ratzlaff could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
When Kellner-Ratzlaff filed for the petitions in September, many Waverly parents were frustrated that students were required to wear masks in school. District 145 removed its mask mandate soon after the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s directed health measure expired on Dec. 23. It had been in place for all students since Aug. 26.
Grosshans said after the election Tuesday that the results indicate broad support for the school board’s response to the pandemic.
“I think the majority have been happy with the things that we've done,” Grosshans said. “Certainly, nothing's been perfect through this whole COVID mess. But I think the large majority understand it and approve of it.”
Grosshans has served on the Board of Education since 2008. He most recently kept his position in 2020 after winning as a write-in candidate. By Nebraska state statute, a recall effort can not be filed against an elected official within 12 months after a previous recall against the same official failed.
“I'm grateful that it's over,” Grosshans said Tuesday. “I'm looking forward to putting it behind me and just kind of getting on to working on stuff for the school district.”
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.