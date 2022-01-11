Recall effort to remove Waverly school board president fails

When Kellner-Ratzlaff filed for the petitions in September, many Waverly parents were frustrated that students were required to wear masks in school. District 145 removed its mask mandate soon after the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s directed health measure expired on Dec. 23. It had been in place for all students since Aug. 26.

Grosshans said after the election Tuesday that the results indicate broad support for the school board’s response to the pandemic.

“I think the majority have been happy with the things that we've done,” Grosshans said. “Certainly, nothing's been perfect through this whole COVID mess. But I think the large majority understand it and approve of it.”

Grosshans has served on the Board of Education since 2008. He most recently kept his position in 2020 after winning as a write-in candidate. By Nebraska state statute, a recall effort can not be filed against an elected official within 12 months after a previous recall against the same official failed.