Raymond Central netters cap week with home tournament

Haislet led the team with eight digs.

Heiss handed out 13 set assists.

RC made it two wins in a row on Saturday when they were able to get past the Seward Bluejays in straight sets 25-18, 25-18.

Mueller led the team with 12 kills and Stachura and junior Emaree Harris added six kills apiece.

Haislet and Kile led the Mustangs from behind the service line while combining for four aces.

Kile and Haislet combined for 15 digs.

Heiss dished out 21 set assists.

The two wins advanced the Mustangs into the tournament’s championship game against York.

The Mustangs won the first set 25-18, but dropped the final two by scores of 11-25 and 23-25.

Mueller led the team with 11 kills, giving her 196 on the season.

Stachura and Heiss each finished with two ace serves for RC.

Haislet led the defensive charge with 13 digs, giving her a team-best 252 on the season.

Heiss dished out 21 set assists, giving her 449 on the season.

The 3-1 finish in tournament play improved the Mustang record to 15-7 on the year.