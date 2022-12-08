On the Calendar

Thursday, Dec. 8
Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Breakfast with Santa/Miss Eagle and Little Miss Eagle coronation, Eagle Elementary School, 9 to 11 a.m.
Santa Claus parade, 12 to 6 p.m., Eagle
Hallmark the Village, Ceresco American Legion Club, 5 p.m.
Santa Express and Christmas Tree Lighting, Waverly Community Foundation Building, 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Story Time, Greenwood Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Coffee Group, Greenwood Public Library, 9 a.m.
People are also reading…
Anime Club, Greenwood Public Library, after school
Thursday, Dec. 15
Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.
Val Library Remembers, Valparaiso Public Library, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Yule Log Festival, Platte River State Park, 12 to 5:30 p.m.
Santa Claus visit, Greenwood Community Center, 5 p.m.
Grinch Fest Pajama Party, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, 6 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Recycled Book Tree, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Homemade Hand Warmers, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Holiday Cookie Taste Test, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Festive Slime Jars, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.
Robot Rumble, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.
Bingo, Greenwood Public Library, 7 p.m.