On the Calendar

Thursday, Dec. 8

Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Breakfast with Santa/Miss Eagle and Little Miss Eagle coronation, Eagle Elementary School, 9 to 11 a.m.

Santa Claus parade, 12 to 6 p.m., Eagle

Hallmark the Village, Ceresco American Legion Club, 5 p.m.

Santa Express and Christmas Tree Lighting, Waverly Community Foundation Building, 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Story Time, Greenwood Public Library, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Coffee Group, Greenwood Public Library, 9 a.m.

Anime Club, Greenwood Public Library, after school

Thursday, Dec. 15

Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.

Val Library Remembers, Valparaiso Public Library, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Yule Log Festival, Platte River State Park, 12 to 5:30 p.m.

Santa Claus visit, Greenwood Community Center, 5 p.m.

Grinch Fest Pajama Party, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, 6 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Recycled Book Tree, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Homemade Hand Warmers, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Holiday Cookie Taste Test, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Festive Slime Jars, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.

Robot Rumble, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.

Bingo, Greenwood Public Library, 7 p.m.

