Oak Creek Trail repairs approved

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors awarded a construction contract for the repair of erosion damage along the Oak Creek Recreational Trail, one mile west of Valparaiso, during its regular meeting on Oct. 20.
High water eroded a streambank to a point dangerously close to the trail surface and the trail has been closed at that location since August of 2019.
A construction contract was awarded to High Plains Enterprises, of Martell, for their bid of $228,070. Olsson prepared plans to stabilize the streambank and realign the trail within the existing corridor and the board also approved a professional services agreement with Olsson at the meeting for construction observation services. Completion of the project is expected in the spring.
The board heard and accepted a report on the Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Statements and Independent Auditors Report from HBE, Inc., including a Single (Federal) Audit. LPSNRD is audited annually, soon after the end of its fiscal year, June 30.
LPSNRD Administration and Finance Manager, Kristin Buntemeyer said, “I’m very pleased with the Fiscal Year 2021 audit. Between staffing and accounting software changes in 2021, our accounting/bookkeeping team did a great job. Overall, it was a very good audit and we plan to make a few additional improvements next year.”
The complete audit report will soon be available at LPSNRD.org.
LPSNRD serves as a local sponsor for the operation of 16 U.S. Geological Survey Division (USGS) stream gauges along 11 different waterways throughout the district and the board approved an annual cost-sharing agreement with USGS for $114,615. Stream flows are continuously monitored by USGS, utilizing the gauges. The gauges help determine storm runoff and provide accurate and timely stream flow information used to administer LPSNRD’s flood warning system.
A link to online stream gauge information maintained by USGS is available at LPSNRD.org. Click on About, then Weather Resources.
The board also:
- Approved a three-year interlocal agreement to obtain seedling trees and shrubs with Nebraska’s NRDs and the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts
- Extended the Lower Platte River Consortium Interlocal Agreement for one year. The consortium studies the availability of long-term water supplies in the lower Platte River sub-basin to enhance stream flows and aquifer storage during periods of drought.
The next meeting of the LPSNRD Board of Directors will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, starting at 7 p.m. at the NRD office, 3125 Portia Street, Lincoln. The public is invited to attend.