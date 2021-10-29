Oak Creek Trail repairs approved

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors awarded a construction contract for the repair of erosion damage along the Oak Creek Recreational Trail, one mile west of Valparaiso, during its regular meeting on Oct. 20.

High water eroded a streambank to a point dangerously close to the trail surface and the trail has been closed at that location since August of 2019.

A construction contract was awarded to High Plains Enterprises, of Martell, for their bid of $228,070. Olsson prepared plans to stabilize the streambank and realign the trail within the existing corridor and the board also approved a professional services agreement with Olsson at the meeting for construction observation services. Completion of the project is expected in the spring.

The board heard and accepted a report on the Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Statements and Independent Auditors Report from HBE, Inc., including a Single (Federal) Audit. LPSNRD is audited annually, soon after the end of its fiscal year, June 30.