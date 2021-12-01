New recycling center opens in Eagle due to popular demand

EAGLE – Recycling, reducing and reusing is resuming in Eagle now that the village’s new recycling center is open to the public. The center is located outside the Eagle Village Office at 747 S. Second Street and opened on Dec. 1.
Eagle Village Clerk Nick Nystrom said recycling services were discontinued in the village in 2020 because the system in place relied on Eagle employees to haul a recycling container to and from Lincoln once a week.
“We spent a lot of time hauling it back and forth, and those guys just don’t have the time to do that,” Nystrom said.
But when the previous program ended, citizens either had to lug their recyclables to Lincoln or pay for a curbside service. Now, recycling in Eagle is back by popular demand.
“Ever since we got rid of the trailer, we’ve gotten an influx of phone calls asking ‘What are we going to do next?’” Nystrom said. “At the end of the day, I think a lot of people want to recycle but don’t want to have to pay to have it done.”
Through a partnership with Quik Dump Refuse and Keep Cass County Beautiful, the new facility is bigger and better, featuring two 30-yard containers — an upgrade over the previous facility’s single 10-yard trailer container.
Keep Cass County Beautiful Executive Director Linda Behrns said the nonprofit helped Eagle officials identify best practices that have worked at other recycling centers in the county, and acted as a liaison between Eagle and the Cass County Board of Commissioners. She said the board approved a county reimbursement on some of the recycling center’s fees. The recycling center is free to users.
“We’re just hoping that it’s a good way to keep a lot of these materials out of the landfill,” Behrns said, “because landfills only hold so much.”
One of the new 30-yard containers will collect cardboard products (cardboard boxes, macaroni containers, egg cartons, etc.), and the other will be a single-stream container for recyclables like plastics, newspapers and metals.
The containers display descriptive signage, courtesy of Keep Cass County Beautiful, that explains where users should deposit specific recyclables.
“We’re just trying to be proactive and help give guidelines so that this will be a successful program,” Behrns said.
Nystrom said the village plans to let citizens have free rein over the recycling center to start, but he warned that if directions are not followed, the program could quickly come to an end.
“We have it in our contract with Quik Dump that it can be ended abruptly with very little notice required,” Nystrom said.
For those hard-to-recycle items like styrofoam cups and potato chip bags, Behrns said the Eagle recycling center offers a solution: the Hefty EnergyBag program, which involves placing non-recyclable items in orange Hefty EnergyBags and dropping them off at the recycling center. The bags can be purchased at stores such as HyVee, Bakers and Menards.
Visit eaglene.gov for more information on items accepted at the new Eagle Recycling Center.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.