New recycling center opens in Eagle due to popular demand

EAGLE – Recycling, reducing and reusing is resuming in Eagle now that the village’s new recycling center is open to the public. The center is located outside the Eagle Village Office at 747 S. Second Street and opened on Dec. 1.

Eagle Village Clerk Nick Nystrom said recycling services were discontinued in the village in 2020 because the system in place relied on Eagle employees to haul a recycling container to and from Lincoln once a week.

“We spent a lot of time hauling it back and forth, and those guys just don’t have the time to do that,” Nystrom said.

But when the previous program ended, citizens either had to lug their recyclables to Lincoln or pay for a curbside service. Now, recycling in Eagle is back by popular demand.

“Ever since we got rid of the trailer, we’ve gotten an influx of phone calls asking ‘What are we going to do next?’” Nystrom said. “At the end of the day, I think a lot of people want to recycle but don’t want to have to pay to have it done.”

Through a partnership with Quik Dump Refuse and Keep Cass County Beautiful, the new facility is bigger and better, featuring two 30-yard containers — an upgrade over the previous facility’s single 10-yard trailer container.