Nebraska state officials prepared to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

In the state’s plan, the second phase will take place when the vaccine becomes available to the general public, but that’s once more doses of the vaccine become available, which experts predict will be in April 2021.

Phase three will focus on extending provider coverage and vaccination reach.

“DHHS, has worked to ensure that inclusion, transparency, and a sound, evidence-base are the foundation of our plan,” Ling said.

According to the plan, to achieve immunity from COVID-19, two doses of the vaccine will be necessary, separated by 21 to 28 days after the first dosage. Fundamentally, the vaccine should not be of cost to Nebraskans, either, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“The vaccine is free. It has been secured by the federal government. They have purchased these vaccines from the different companies. That’s kind of the risk they’ve taken to make sure everyone is healthy and safe,” said Jeri Weberg-Bryce, immunization program manager for the State of Nebraska.

While the vaccine will be free from the federal government, people could still incur an administrative charge from their physician. Fees and administrative costs are still determined by vaccine developers and the federal government.