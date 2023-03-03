LINCOLN – The Nebraska Press Association Foundation will award up to six scholarships in 2023 to qualified high school seniors and college students seeking to enroll or already enrolled at a Nebraska-based, or out-of-state college/university.

Scholarship consideration will be given to students with a specific interest in community-based journalism or agricultural communications education.

Mailed applications must be postmarked by March 17 to: Susan Watson, Nebraska Press Association, 845 ‘S’ Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. Emailed applications must be received (at NPA office) by March 17 to nebpress@nebpress.com.

Qualifications for a NPA Foundation scholarship include must be a Nebraska high school graduate; scholastic ability; good citizenship in school and community; students with a serious interest in a career in news, editorial, photography, circulation, production/design, sports reporting, advertising/marketing at a weekly, semi-weekly or daily newspaper, or with a specific interest in agricultural communications.

Include with application: letter of recommendation; written essay; samples (if available) of journalism/ag communications work or writing.

To access NPA Foundation high school and collegiate scholarship guidelines and application forms, go to: https://nebpress.com/scholarships/.

For scholarship questions or more information, contact Susan Watson at the NPA office: 402-476-2851/800-369-2850; nebpress@nebpress.com.