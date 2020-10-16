 Skip to main content
Mustangs down Arlington at home, improve to 16-7
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Mustang volleyball team improved to 16-7 on the year after rolling to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Arlington at Raymond Central High School on Oct. 6.

Senior outside hitter Grace Mueller had a monster match, finishing with a team-best 13 kills on just 21 swings. She also added three blocks, two ace serves and six digs.

Junior Emaree Harris, Junior Hannah Kile and senior Halle Heiss combined for 22 kills against the Eagles.

Junior Zoie Stachura led the Mustangs from behind the service line with five aces and 12 points.

Mueller, Kile and junior libero Autumn Haislet led the way defensively with six digs apiece.

Heiss dished out 24 set assists against the Eagles.

The Mustangs opened conference tournament play at home on Tuesday. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.

