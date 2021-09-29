Mocroft farms celebrates 150 years

WAVERLY – Nancy Mocroft couldn’t imagine a better place to grow up and still live than Lancaster County.
She’s lived in several different places throughout her multiple decades of teaching, but Lancaster County will always be her home.
It’s also the place multiple generations of Nancy’s family have called home – more specifically – the entire 640 acres in section 26 of the Waverly township. While it has evolved over the last 151 years, Mocroft and her husband Dave Paulson are proud to call this place their home.
“This is always my home,” Nancy said.
On Nov. 18, Nancy and Dave will finally receive the Aksarben Foundation Heritage Award celebrating the farm’s achievement of 150 years. The awards were announced earlier this summer.
Technically the farm is at 151 years this year, but Mocroft was unable to submit the paperwork until this past winter.
Mocroft’s ancestors first came to the United States in 1855. William and Elizabeth Jane Stabler, Mocroft’s great-great grandparents, moved from England where they were both born, to Neponset, Ill. in 1855.
William purchased the land for $3,360 in 1869, and in August of 1870 the deed was officially recorded. Despite owning land about 400 miles away, William and Elizabeth Jane never actually lived on this land.
The Mocroft family did finally call the farm home in 1878 when William and Elizabeth Jane Stabler’s daughter Jane Elizabeth and her husband Thomas Mocroft, Nancy’s great-grandfather, moved onto the northwest quarter of the section. Thomas and Jane Elizabeth built the original home that is now located along McKelvie Street.
At one point School District 86 was located on one acre of land. The district was deeded the land on the northwest corner of what is now 176th and McKelvie streets in 1886.
The northern half of the northwest quarter was deeded to Thomas and Jane Elizabeth’s son Logan Mocroft in 1922. After Nancy’s great-grandparents died, the southern half of the northwest corner was also left to Logan, Nancy’s grandfather.
After Logan died in 1943, his will left part of the estate to his son and Nancy’s father Thomas M. Mocroft and life estate interest to Logan’s wife Bessie Mocroft. In 1969, Bessie deeded in her interest in the northern half to Thomas M. and his wife Mary Jane. Following Bessie’s death in 1974, the southern half then reverted to Nancy’s parents as well.
In 1970, Thomas M., Mary Jane and Nancy moved from the original home to a new house along 176th Street, still in Section 26. Family friends Roy and Millie Puchalla moved into the original home and have lived there ever since.
As Nancy grew up, the family grew wheat, corn and milo and also had some cattle. Her father always had a special interest in soybeans after writing a paper on the crop for a college class at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1942.
When Thomas M. passed in 2000, it was decided that the original house and six acres around the home was deeded to the Puchallas. In 2004, Nancy’s mother Mary Jane passed away, thus reverting the property to Nancy and Dave.
“And now I get to mow the yard,” Dave said jokingly.
Nancy and Dave own 480 acres of land in and around Section 26. Wheat, soybeans and corn are grown on those acres by farm manager Dick Dames.
Knowing that her father received the Pioneer Award for 100 years in 1970, gaining the Heritage Award really means something especially in Lancaster County where there are so few family farms left.
“Family farms are disappearing, and so much agricultural land has been lost to urban expansion,” Nancy said. “Once farmland is developed it is lost forever. Dave and I are proud of having the opportunity to keep our piece of Lancaster County rural for a little longer.”
