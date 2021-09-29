Mocroft farms celebrates 150 years

The Mocroft family did finally call the farm home in 1878 when William and Elizabeth Jane Stabler’s daughter Jane Elizabeth and her husband Thomas Mocroft, Nancy’s great-grandfather, moved onto the northwest quarter of the section. Thomas and Jane Elizabeth built the original home that is now located along McKelvie Street.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At one point School District 86 was located on one acre of land. The district was deeded the land on the northwest corner of what is now 176th and McKelvie streets in 1886.

The northern half of the northwest quarter was deeded to Thomas and Jane Elizabeth’s son Logan Mocroft in 1922. After Nancy’s great-grandparents died, the southern half of the northwest corner was also left to Logan, Nancy’s grandfather.

After Logan died in 1943, his will left part of the estate to his son and Nancy’s father Thomas M. Mocroft and life estate interest to Logan’s wife Bessie Mocroft. In 1969, Bessie deeded in her interest in the northern half to Thomas M. and his wife Mary Jane. Following Bessie’s death in 1974, the southern half then reverted to Nancy’s parents as well.