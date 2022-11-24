LPSNRD to launch Backyard Prairie Pollinator Program

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors met Nov. 16 and approved the Backyard Prairie Pollinator Program, which will provide native grass and forb seed to district residents to plant on their property. Beginning in January, residents will be able to apply for up to a quarter of an acre of seed.

“This program will give residents a hands-on opportunity to increase pollinator habitat in their community. Whether it be on acreages or suburban neighborhoods, participants will be cultivating a native ecosystem,” said Will Inselman, LPSNRD resources coordinator.

LPSNRD will provide technical guidance for seed establishment and maintenance for those participating in the program.

The program will continue until the annual allotment is met.

The board also approved a renovation project of the boat launch facility at Wildwood Wildlife Management Area, south of Valparaiso. The project will be on the site of the current parking and boat launch facility on the eastern shore of Wildwood Lake.

The boat launch concrete will be replaced to provide easier entry and exit. A brand-new kayak shore launch will be installed near the southeast corner of the parking launch. The project includes redesigning the parking area to improve visibility and maximize parking. The ADA parking pad and sidewalks to the boat ramp and to the fishing jetty will also be restored.

The project will be funded by a Federal Sportfish Restoration Boating Access Grant, secured by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC), with matching funds from LPSNRD and NGPC.

It is anticipated that the project will begin in August 2023, with completion in October of that year. A coffer dam will be in place for the construction, meaning no water level manipulation will take place.

In other business the board:

Approved a service bid for the Salt Creek Levee pipe removal project on Innovation Campus ($67,520).

Approved a bid for Salt Creek Levee bank repair and toe protection project, near Yolanda Avenue ($72,735).

Approved two Community Assistance Projects, one for Foreman Ridge Homeowners Association ($48,846) and the second for Pine Lake Homeowners Association ($15,000). Both projects will assist the communities with aging infrastructure and assist in flood retention.

Approved an amendment to the Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project agreement for 38th Street bridge with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Accepted the title for the Bobcat Prairie property from the City of Lincoln, southeast of Denton, as part of the Haines Branch Prairie Corridor Project. The board also approved an agreement with US Fish and Wildlife Service for financial assistance for a grassland restoration project to improve the prairie.

Approved the acquisition of the 40-acre Melichar-Martens parcel, north of Denton, as part of the Haines Branch Prairie Corridor Project.

Approved a cost-of-living increase of 4.3% for staff salaries. The increase is in response to inflation as shown by the consumer price index.

Approved a professional services contract for lobbying services. The lobbyist will assist the district in monitoring state legislation and protecting landowner rights to utilize conservation easements to protect native prairies and other natural areas ($24,000).