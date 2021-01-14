Lady Vikings lose two

FIRTH – The 10th-ranked Waverly girls basketball team played two of the top Class B teams in the state last week starting with a make-up contest with York at Waverly High School on Jan. 4.

The Vikings battled the second-ranked undefeated Dukes down to the wire before falling by a score of 42-38.

The Vikings rebounded from a slow start (two points in the first quarter) to outscore the visitors 12-7 in the second period.

Waverly trailed 15-14 at the half.

York outscored the Vikings 14-8 in the third quarter and took a 29-22 lead into the final eight minutes, but the home team refused to relent.

Waverly scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and key 3-pointers from Paige Radenslaben and Leah Rasmussen kept the home team within striking distance.

York senior Maddie Portwine scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and it was her effort which helped keep the Dukes undefeated.

Vikings Abbie Carter and Anna Clarke each finished with 10 points to lead the Viking offensive effort.

Waverly returned to action last Friday when they traveled to Firth to take on the top-ranked and undefeated Norris Titans.