Jelinek shows, breeds his own chickens

This is when he can take a flashlight to the eggs in his incubator and check if the chick is developing. Jelinek said he gets to see the blood vessels, eyes and feet kicking through this process until the egg hatches.

For Jelinek, breeding is similar to a puzzle.

“Throughout the year, I’ll breed them with ones that I think will bring out good qualities in the chicks,” Jelinek said. “Like if there’s one with a bad tail, or you know, one with a good tail so basically kind of like a puzzle.”

His current focus has been on the modern game breed and traveling more in the fall for shows and to expand his breed. Throughout his experience, Jelinek said he’s learned a lot more about agriculture. The puzzle of breeding a chicken applies to the puzzle of breeding a lamb or cattle or any other livestock.

Jelinek has also gotten the opportunity to meet a lot of nice people and make new friends. Two of those people he’s met have become influential mentors to Jelinek.

Both Ashley Foutch of Friend and Brett Kreifels of Springfield have become people Jelinek can ask questions of and receive guidance from.