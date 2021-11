WAVERLY – The Waverly area honored veterans at Waverly Middle School on Nov. 11. The program included vocal selections by the Waverly Middle School Inspiration Choir and Jeremy Doyle and instrumental music from the Waverly Middle School Band.

The guest speaker was Capt. Bob Dierks, a retired U.S. Air Force officer and member of VFW Post 9875.

The Boy Scouts handed out stars to the veterans and their families that were in attendance.