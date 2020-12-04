High School students selected for the NMEA All-State Band

WAVERLY – Waverly High School Instrumental Music Director Brady Rohlfs was recently informed that three high school students were selected for the All-State band. Selected this year were senior Noah Gottschall, bass clarinet; sophomore Cody Johnson, trumpet and sophomore Brynley Prang, clarinet.

Students were required to record their auditions on select music, as well as sight read, in order to be considered for this honor. The Nebraska Music Educators Association (NMEA) sponsors this ensemble. There were 151 high school band students from across Nebraska selected for the All-State band this year.

This year, due to COVID-19, there was a revised format. Students were given John Mackey’s “Sacred Spaces” to practice at home. Students then video and audio recorded their performance to submit to All-State. The recordings will be combined to create a virtual ensemble recording.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the students participated in a virtual masterclass with the 2020 NMEA All-State Band Director Paula Crider. On Saturday, Nov. 21, each student also participated in a virtual one-hour masterclass by a professional performer on their specific instrument.