High school pantry impacts families

“I do live in Raymond, and so they’re my neighbors,” Wendland said. “I don’t know a lot of people in Raymond, but I just felt like it would be nice to give it to my neighbors.”

Stansberry said these donations mean more to students than just material items – it gives them confidence.

“There’s nothing more important than to have your teeth brushed,” she said. “You’re feeling good about yourself.”

If students or families need items, Stansberry said they can call or email her or Counselor Tasha Osten. When they receive these calls or requests, the school doesn’t have any criteria a student or family must meet. The school will fulfill the request.

“Sometimes it was a kid coming in saying, ‘Hey, my parents weren’t able to get groceries tonight,’” Osten said. “We didn’t want to have processes (to go through) really, we wanted to be able to meet them right away.”

Osten said that it’s helpful to have to pantry so they can answer requests on the spot. She also said that because the school teaches about advocating for self, many of the students aren’t afraid to ask for help.