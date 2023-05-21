LINCOLN – Mia Hartley of Waverly is a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's National Student Advertising Competition team, which placed second at the American Advertising Federation's District 9 competition, held in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 22. The eight teams in the competition came from colleges and universities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

Hartley, a senior majoring in advertising and public relations, was an art director and presenter on the team.

Each year, a national client provides NSAC teams across the country with a brief that outlines a marketing challenge to be addressed with advertising. This year's client was the world's largest job search site, Indeed. Students were asked to create a fully integrated marketing campaign targeted to Gen Z.

For seven months, the Husker team conducted extensive research on Indeed and its competitors, identified potential areas of opportunity for the brand and then created a campaign that was presented before a panel of judges at the district competition.

The judges were so impressed with the Husker team's strategy that they created a special Best Strategy award. Brian Hubbard, assistant professor of practice and NSAC lead faculty adviser, said the judges were also impressed with the quality of writing and design reflected in the team's comprehensive plans book.

Nebraska's 11-person team came from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts and College of Arts and Sciences.

Diane Krajicek, lecturer in advertising and public relations, also advised the team. Jennifer Urich, CEO and co-founder of Sparrow Strategy, shared her expertise as the College of Journalism and Mass Communications' Dick Worick Visiting Professor in Market Research.

"This team did an outstanding job, and I couldn't be prouder of them and their work," Hubbard said. "My first year advising the team was a joy and privilege, and I'm already looking forward to next year's competition."