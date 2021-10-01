Hamburger sales benefit FFA chapter

WAVERLY – The Waverly FFA chapter has been successful for many years with their hamburger sales at their home football games. The chapter has been holding the hamburger sales as a fundraiser for the chapter since the fall of 1998, when the new high school opened its doors.

The funds from the sales are used for many chapter expenses including conventions, conferences, retreats and multiple other activities and events. The next sales will be at the next home football game against Beatrice on Friday, Oc. 1, and will be there for all home games.