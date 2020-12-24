GWAFF donates funds for stadium

As time went on, Sedivy said donations began coming in slower because of the amount of time it was taking to implement the turf field. Worrell, who is also a member of GWAFF, resparked the movement for a turf field when he took over as superintendent in 2017.

Now, with the District 145 Board of Education making substantial progress on the project, Worrell presented to GWAFF to request the release of the donations from 119 different individuals and groups. Sedivy said GWAFF’s Fund Advisory Committee approved the release of funds during a meeting on Dec. 16.

Worrell said that they hope to honor all those citizens and businesses who made a donation.

“We are not yet sure how that will look but we will definitely recognize those people in their financial commitments to this project,” Worrell said.

Along with this recognition, Worrell also explained how grateful he is for the generosity from the people of the district.

“The people in District 145 are always very generous,” Worrell said. “And not only with their money, but with their time and their support of our school districts. They want to see us do great things, they want to see great things happen in our classrooms, and in activities and athletics.”