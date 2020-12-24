GWAFF donates funds for stadium

WAVERLY – Since 2015, Waverly businesses and community members have been making donations to the Vike Life Fund for a new track and turf field at Waverly High School through the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund.
On Monday, GWAFF was able to release the $119,000 to District 145 intended for stadium improvements during a giant check presentation at the Waverly City Office.
“It shows people’s dedication and want to help out the youth in our schools, in our community and in our school district,” Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said.
According to GWAFF member and former president Bruce Sedivy, a group of parents approached the board of education at the end of 2014 about replacing the current field with an artificial field.
Sedivy, who was a member of the board at the time, said they were interested but didn’t have the financial resources. His solution was to utilize GWAFF.
“I said, ‘Well I can help you with that because the Greater Waverly Foundation is just a vehicle for that,’” Sedivy said.
In April 2015, GWAFF approved an advisory fund called the Vike Life Fund the organization would oversee with the help of a parent who was an officer for the Nebraska Community Foundation. Once this was established, donations began rolling in.
As time went on, Sedivy said donations began coming in slower because of the amount of time it was taking to implement the turf field. Worrell, who is also a member of GWAFF, resparked the movement for a turf field when he took over as superintendent in 2017.
Now, with the District 145 Board of Education making substantial progress on the project, Worrell presented to GWAFF to request the release of the donations from 119 different individuals and groups. Sedivy said GWAFF’s Fund Advisory Committee approved the release of funds during a meeting on Dec. 16.
Worrell said that they hope to honor all those citizens and businesses who made a donation.
“We are not yet sure how that will look but we will definitely recognize those people in their financial commitments to this project,” Worrell said.
Along with this recognition, Worrell also explained how grateful he is for the generosity from the people of the district.
“The people in District 145 are always very generous,” Worrell said. “And not only with their money, but with their time and their support of our school districts. They want to see us do great things, they want to see great things happen in our classrooms, and in activities and athletics.”