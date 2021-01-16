Gable named recipient of Larry E. Sitzman Scholarship

WAVERLY – Brianna Gable of Waverly was named the 2021 recipient of the Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship. The daughter of Jasmine Gable and the late Darin Gable, Brianna will receive a $1,000 scholarship. She is a sophomore studying agriculture economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In the Fall 2019, Gable was recognized as an outstanding student in the Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications department. She is president for the National Agri-Marketing Association on Campus, an active member of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program, and participates in the Women’s Brave Conversations, a program that advocates for women in agriculture. As an UNL Ag Economics ambassador, she communicates the importance of course topics to prospective students and shares the impact of Ag Economics on the industries and people of Nebraska. Gable serves as a board member on the District 145 Foundation for Education, a nonprofit entity serving five schools within the district.
Gable understands that her future as a leader in agriculture economics will provide her the opportunities to create innovative campaigns that advocate for the agricultural industry, spreading awareness, increasing transparency, and inspiring the next era of sustainable agriculture.
“I look forward to my future career educating consumers, building community relations and promoting youth involvement through creative and critical thinking,” said Gable.
John Csukker, NPPA president, extended his congratulations stating that, “Brianna’s qualities of leadership and participation in the agriculture industry emulates the scholarship’s name sake, Larry E. Sitzman who throughout his life shared his leadership and passion for agriculture”.
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association a grassroots, incorporated, nonprofit organization established in 1961. NPPA was developed to promote the pork industry through the enhancement of consumer demand, producer education and research. For more information, visit NPPA’s website at www.NEpork.org.