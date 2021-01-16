Gable named recipient of Larry E. Sitzman Scholarship

WAVERLY – Brianna Gable of Waverly was named the 2021 recipient of the Larry E. Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship. The daughter of Jasmine Gable and the late Darin Gable, Brianna will receive a $1,000 scholarship. She is a sophomore studying agriculture economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In the Fall 2019, Gable was recognized as an outstanding student in the Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communications department. She is president for the National Agri-Marketing Association on Campus, an active member of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program, and participates in the Women’s Brave Conversations, a program that advocates for women in agriculture. As an UNL Ag Economics ambassador, she communicates the importance of course topics to prospective students and shares the impact of Ag Economics on the industries and people of Nebraska. Gable serves as a board member on the District 145 Foundation for Education, a nonprofit entity serving five schools within the district.