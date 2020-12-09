Eagle Vision to host Christmas event with parade, lights contest

EAGLE – The Grinch, also known as COVID-19, will not be stealing Eagle’s Christmas if Eagle Vision has anything to do with it.
In the past, Eagle Vision, an organization that is meant to bring the community together, has hosted a breakfast with Santa for all of Eagle’s children, but because of COVID-19, they are unable to have a gathering similar to that, Eagle Vision Board Member Tracy Masek said.
This year, Eagle Vision will host a Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 12, Light up Eagle, a lights competition, and a Santa mailbox in front of the Eagle State Bank.
“We are just trying to bring joy and happiness into town,” Masek said.
While Eagle Vision did do the lights competition last year, the Santa Claus Parade and Santa mailbox are both new additions to the Eagle holiday traditions. The parade will begin Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. and will include the Eagle Fire Department and Santa.
After the parade, there will also be a “reverse” parade at the park in Eagle where attendees can drive by in their cars and take photos with Santa in his sleigh. Miss Eagle and Little Miss Eagle will both be crowned at the park as well.
Along with seeing Santa at both the parade and the park, children of Eagle can mail letters to Santa with their gift list at the Santa mailbox. Eagle Vision has provided letter templates on their Facebook page.
Letters are due in the mailbox by Dec. 18 and Masek said letter-writers may even receive a surprise in the mail.
“There could possibly be a chance that Santa could respond back,” Masek said.
Masek said anyone in Eagle and Eagle Lake who has lights up will automatically be included in the competition. Judging will begin after Dec. 16, and the winner will receive a $50 gift card.
Masek said the importance of the events stem from how unfortunate the year has been. Ultimately, she and Eagle Vision hope to end the year on a most positive note with these events.
“(We want) 2020 to just end it with positiveness, joy, happiness,” Masek said. “It just seems like people were unhappy all the time. We just want to still find a way, especially for the kids, to have Santa be around.”
