Eagle Vision to host Christmas event with parade, lights contest

EAGLE – The Grinch, also known as COVID-19, will not be stealing Eagle’s Christmas if Eagle Vision has anything to do with it.

In the past, Eagle Vision, an organization that is meant to bring the community together, has hosted a breakfast with Santa for all of Eagle’s children, but because of COVID-19, they are unable to have a gathering similar to that, Eagle Vision Board Member Tracy Masek said.

This year, Eagle Vision will host a Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 12, Light up Eagle, a lights competition, and a Santa mailbox in front of the Eagle State Bank.

“We are just trying to bring joy and happiness into town,” Masek said.

While Eagle Vision did do the lights competition last year, the Santa Claus Parade and Santa mailbox are both new additions to the Eagle holiday traditions. The parade will begin Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. and will include the Eagle Fire Department and Santa.

After the parade, there will also be a “reverse” parade at the park in Eagle where attendees can drive by in their cars and take photos with Santa in his sleigh. Miss Eagle and Little Miss Eagle will both be crowned at the park as well.