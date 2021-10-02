Dust control testing project announced

LINCOLN – Dust can be a significant problem on gravel roads caused by dry road conditions and vehicles kicking up dust. Lancaster County Engineering is currently testing a dust control solution that could help alleviate some of Lancaster County’s dust conditions by treating roads in need. Treated roads produce less dust, improving driving safety, lower impact on the bordering crops, and higher air quality.

Lancaster County is currently conducting tests via a treatment application truck that is equipped with a spraying system. The system sprays a chemical on the road surface, a high purity grade of magnesium chloride (MGCL2) used as a dust control and road stabilization agent. The natural hygroscopic properties of Calcium Chloride attract moisture from the air and resists evaporation, significantly reducing road dust and supporting soil stabilization. This technology allows us to apply moisture into the road surface simultaneously while working on the maintenance of the road without losing road materials, such as dust.

Calcium Chloride is one of the most environmentally friendly dust control agents, receiving the lowest toxicity rating among dust abatement products on the market today. It is free of toxic metals and substances; it is also used as a fertilizer for crops such as turf and small grains.