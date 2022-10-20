Dist. 145 enrollment down slightly, but trends suggest numbers will rise

WAVERLY – This year’s Waverly School District 145 enrollment totals are down slightly from the previous year. But Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said the downtick is likely not indicative of a downward trend.

The district-wide enrollment total as of Oct. 1 was 2,166, which was 36 students lower than at the same time in 2021. However, in 2020, the total was 2,132, indicating more of a fluctuation than a decline.

Enrollment statistics provided by architecture firm DLR Group at previous facilities planning meetings show steady increases in student population at Waverly High School and Waverly Middle School over the past 15 years, while Waverly Intermediate School, Hamlow Elementary and Eagle Elementary have increased slightly in that same span.

Overall, year-to-year adjusted enrollment totals show changes of between 1.5% and 2% in the past 15 years. The steady increases have led to many of the district’s staff reporting crowding in their buildings, and the school board has been discussing future facilities needs for much of 2022.

The board hired Tobin Buchanan and Craig Jones of First National Capital Markets as the district’s municipal advisor in September to bring into view the financial details of any potential building projects and to assist the board with community engagement as they determine the district’s path forward.

The school board had a special meeting on Oct. 11 with representatives from First National Capital Markets to further discuss facilities needs. Look for updates from that meeting in the Oct. 27 edition of The News.

In other district news, the board approved the hiring of a new director of maintenance and grounds, a position recently created after the death of one employee and the departure of another.

Rob Scholl, who Worrell said has worked for the district’s grounds department in the past, will fill the position and will start on Oct. 25. Worrell said Scholl will manage both the maintenance and grounds departments. He said the position will not cost the district extra funding, as it is taking the place of two former employees.

“We think the timing is right for having this person in this position in our district,” Worrell said. “The thought is that with his skill level, he’s going to really be able to bring knowledge and skill level that’s going to benefit us a great deal.”

