DHM extended through Nov. 24

People participating in a court hearing, members of the Nebraska Legislature that are meeting or in session and individuals accessing federal or state government services are also allowed to remove their masks.

Masks are also not required if a person resides in a congregate living setting, group home or residential drug and/or mental health treatment facility or a shelter.

Despite the extension of the DHM, there was good news on the pandemic front. Health Director Pat Lopez said Lancaster County reached its initial goal of having 75% of residents ages 16 and over are fully vaccinated on Oct. 26.

Lopez said the next focus for the Health Department is to fully vaccinate 75% of all Lancaster County residents. Currently about 60% of the 319,000 residents in the county are fully vaccinated.

“Since the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in mid-December of last year, we’ve seen a tremendous response from our community and our partners,” Lopez said. “Achieving this milestone gives us reassurance that we’ve been able to reach and help protect a significant portion of our population through vaccination.”