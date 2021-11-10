Criminal mischief causes 35 grand in damages

WAVERLY – A Bellevue man caused an estimated $35,000 in damage after driving through a fence on the grounds of Waverly Public Schools.
At 9:38 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office (LSO) received a call from a school employee who reported a vehicle was driving on school property. When deputies arrived a few minutes later, they found Jordan Jacobs, 22, of Bellevue, in the area.
Jacobs had been driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage when he allegedly drove through the fence around the soccer and football fields and hit a steel soccer goal post, according to LSO Patrol Capt. Tom Brookhouser. Hundreds of yards of fence, multiple posts and the soccer goal were included in the damage.
Brookhouser said deputies determined that Jacobs appeared to be under the influence. As deputies attempted to arrest Jacobs, he resisted. Tasers were deployed to help restrain the suspect.
Jacobs was taken to a Lincoln hospital but did have any injuries that prevented him from being taken to jail, Brookhouser said, so he was taken to Lancaster Corrections, where he was still housed as of Monday.
Jacobs was charged with felony criminal mischief over $5,000, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of drugs.
Brookhouser said fence on the south and north sides of the high school soccer field and on the east side of the football field were damaged.
District 145 Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said they do not yet know how much it will cost to replace or repair the damage, but estimated it to be around $35,000. He said someone from the district took photos of the damage and contacted the insurance carrier on Monday to inform them of the incident.
Repair has not yet begun, Worrell added, as they are waiting for information from the insurance carrier. Work could be delayed by shortages currently taking place throughout the construction industry.
“We hope the materials are there to repair it,” Worrell said.
Jacobs appeared in Lancaster County Court on Monday. Results of his appearance were not available before press time.
