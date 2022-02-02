County moving forward on fiber optic plan for Waverly, other communities

WAVERLY – If all goes to plan, Waverly could see a big boost to its internet speeds before the end of the year.
The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners announced in early January its intentions to spend $12 million to extend broadband infrastructure from Lincoln to the county’s rural communities, and commissioner Rick Vest said the board is moving forward with the next steps to make the project a reality.
“We believe a big part of the future is having efficient broadband throughout the county,” Vest said.
But two big hurdles that internet service providers have to jump are “distance and density,” Vest said. It’s costly for a provider to run underground conduit from existing infrastructure to rural communities with low population density.
Under the board’s plan, the county would use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to route conduit to communities. Internet providers would then lease the conduit, which would allow them to run their fiber optic services to communities and to neighborhoods from there.
“We're taking out the distance for a lot of communities with the hope that it'll not only get communities like Waverly, but also will extend out into the countryside around Waverly,” Vest said.
He said he has been contacted by interested internet providers from Nebraska and from as far away as the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“There’s been a lot of genuine interest in the project,” Vest said.
Waverly City Council Member Abbey Pascoe said her constituents have been hoping for improved internet services, and it’s become essential for the community as working from home has become standard and students have become accustomed to at-home learning.
“It’s a huge deal to get reliable, high-speed internet to our community,” Pascoe said. “Internet is no longer a nicety, it is a necessity.”
The county’s plan has been in the works for about six months, and it’s long been on the board’s list of possible expenditures using the federal stimulus funds. The ARPA funds will pay for the entire project, Vest said – cities and towns will not contribute to the payment. And once the board officially approves the project, the process will move quickly.
“Our understanding is that the contractors are available and ready to go, so we anticipate construction later this year. This summer, most likely,” Vest said.
The next step, he said, is for the county to form an interlocal agreement with the City of Lincoln, which will allow the county to tap the city’s employee who manages Lincoln’s conduit system.
A formal vote has not taken place to approve the allocation of ARPA funds to the project, but Vest said the board is moving in that direction.
“We’ve stated our intention, and we’re working our way through the process,” Vest said.
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper. com.