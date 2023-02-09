Toler receives academic honor as Benedictine College announces honor rolls

ATCHISON, Kansas – Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester.

Kateri Toler of Waverly was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average is named to the President’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List.

Claycomb named to BVU’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Kennedi Claycomb of Eagle was named to Buena Vista University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Claycomb was among more than 500 students named to the Dean’s List this semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Central Community College releases fall honor lists

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2022 fall semester.

Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

Area students on the honors lists include the following.

Dean’s List: Emily Weatherfield of Eagle.

CSM announces

Fall 2022 Dean’s

List, President’s Honor Roll

OMAHA – College of Saint Mary announces its dean’s list and president’s honor roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary’s Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

Area students include Mickayla Larsen of Waverly, Early Childhood Education, President’s Honor Roll.

Conservation leader Gaard finishes masters studies

OXFORD, Ohio – Eagle resident Grace Gaard has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In December 2022, Gaard concluded a masters course of study with a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) in the Biological Sciences from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) masters in 2020, Gaard has traveled to Belize and conducted projects that have made a difference in the Eagle area.

Throughout Gaard’s time in the AIP, Gaard developed a Master Plan – a kind of personal mission statement for what Gaard wanted to accomplish in the program. In many of Gaard’s masters courses, Gaard designed projects that supported this plan, which culminated in a final portfolio, “Increasing Curiosity, Knowledge, and Understanding of Nebraska’s Natural Resources,” presented in a Capstone course.

Gaard works as an aquatic ecology education specialist at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Iowa State University announces fall 2022 Dean’s List

AMES, Iowa – More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Area students include August Pope, Journalism and Mass Communication, of Eagle and Abigail Carter, Psychology, and Sarah Schuelke, Veterinary Medicine, both of Waverly.

Kollmorgen named to the President’s List at McKendree University

LEBANON, Illinois – Payton Kollmorgen of Walton was named to the McKendree University President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the fall 2022 semester.

Vokolek named to Missouri State University’s fall 2022 dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

Area students include Leah Vokolek of Lincoln.

SCC releases Dean’s List

LINCOLN – Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the term completed on Dec. 16, on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.

To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

Area students include Kourtney Bishop, Practical Nursing, and Chad Kendall, both of Waverly.

Delahoyde named to South Dakota State University’s dean’s list

BROOKINGS, South Dakota – South Dakota State announces David Delahoyde of Waverly has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

Delahoyde is a student in SDSU’s College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.

Area students named to UNO Dean’s, Chancellor’s Lists for Fall 2022

OMAHA – More than 4,800 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.

Area students earning a place on the Chancellor’s list with a grade point average of 4.0 include Ashley M. Shickell of Greenwood and Erica Renee Carlson of Valparaiso.

Area students earning a place on the Dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or better include Madison Parde of Ceresco; Evan Jay Riley of Eagle; Delanie Burklund, Kaitlynn Ellis, Shane Andrew Ellis, Alex Jeffrey Etheridge, Ryan John Etheridge and Jaxon Jensen, all of Waverly.

Wayne State College Fall 2022 Dean’s List

WAYNE – Wayne State College included 1,275 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Area students include Braxton Dalton* and Peyton Davis,* both of Raymond; Karson Sander of Valparaiso; Alexander Clifton*, Alex Leuenberger, Maggie Reed*, Catherine-Lynn Wilkins and Haley Williamson, all of Waverly.