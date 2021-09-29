City redesigns disc golf course, draws more users

Murrell said the design included some holes with a tee pad closer to the basket for younger or inexperienced players along with pads the usual distance from a basket.

For both tee pads on Hole No. 2, a disc golfer faces a challenging obstacle with the hole being curved to the southwest located to the east of the picnic shelter. The Hole No. 3 tee pad is located east of hole two with hole three being southeast from the pad.

The tee pad for Hole No. 4 is just south of the third hole. Golfers have another challenge here because the basket is curved into some trees to the northwest of the tee pad.

Competitors then will trek back to the north toward the picnic shelter where the tee pad for Hole No. 5 is located. This hole is to the southwest of the tee pad.

Following Hole No. 5, golfers will cross the sidewalk on the southwestern side of Wayne Park to get to the Hole Nos. 6, 7 and 8 tee pads. Hole six is northwest from its tee pad, followed by the seventh hole’s tee pad which is to the southwest of hole six.

Hole No. 7 is within a group of trees on the southwest corner of Wayne Park. After getting through that obstacle, golfers will go to the two tee pads for hole eight which are just south of the seventh hole.