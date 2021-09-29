City redesigns disc golf course, draws more users

WAVERLY – The disc golf course at Wayne Park looks a little bit different since the City of Waverly redesigned it over the summer.
The nine-hole course, which is estimated to have been around since the 1970s, needed new baskets and netting, but also the course also required a complete redesign, Parks and Recreation Director Shayna Murrell said.
“They were looking at mainly doing a redesign of it so we can utilize the Wayne Park south area,” Murrell said.
Former Parks and Rec Director Noah Dea had the redesign budgeted for the 2020-21 fiscal year and had already begun gathering quotes from businesses for new holes and input from the course’s frequent fliers.
When Murrell took over Dea’s position in January of this year, she had a few quotes for different equipment items, but needed to get bids for the concrete pads and find the redesign Dea and city employees worked to craft.
Each hole in the course found a new home in the redesign. Similar to the previous layout, Hole No. 1 starts near the storage shed and restrooms by the playground. The former tee pad started to the west of the shed and went south, while the new tee pad is located to the north of the shed with the hole being directly to the east.
The Hole No. 2 tee pad can be found along the walkway on the east side of Wayne Park on the southern side of the outdoor inline skating rink. There are two tee pads for this hole, which is a new addition from the previous course.
Murrell said the design included some holes with a tee pad closer to the basket for younger or inexperienced players along with pads the usual distance from a basket.
For both tee pads on Hole No. 2, a disc golfer faces a challenging obstacle with the hole being curved to the southwest located to the east of the picnic shelter. The Hole No. 3 tee pad is located east of hole two with hole three being southeast from the pad.
The tee pad for Hole No. 4 is just south of the third hole. Golfers have another challenge here because the basket is curved into some trees to the northwest of the tee pad.
Competitors then will trek back to the north toward the picnic shelter where the tee pad for Hole No. 5 is located. This hole is to the southwest of the tee pad.
Following Hole No. 5, golfers will cross the sidewalk on the southwestern side of Wayne Park to get to the Hole Nos. 6, 7 and 8 tee pads. Hole six is northwest from its tee pad, followed by the seventh hole’s tee pad which is to the southwest of hole six.
Hole No. 7 is within a group of trees on the southwest corner of Wayne Park. After getting through that obstacle, golfers will go to the two tee pads for hole eight which are just south of the seventh hole.
Hole No. 8 can be found across the sidewalk to the east. Golfers can then take that sidewalk north up to the tee pad for Hole No. 9 and finish the course to the northeast just south of the storage shed and restrooms.
“We’ve had a lot of new people say they can’t quite figure the course out or they need that signage,” Murrell said.
Murrell estimates the signage will be in shortly and is the final touch for the golf course. Construction on the course began this past summer, and the former concrete pads were removed a few weeks ago, Murrell said. The city also had some trees removed to make room for different holes.
Overall, the project cost right around $8,000 to $9,000.
Murrell said the course has been very busy since the update, especially during the daytime.
“You can see people just pull up during the day, it’s not even at noon hour,” she said. “It’s usually almost like in the morning or afternoon. It’s crazy to just see vans pull up and four or five guys get out and play.”
